Imperial Dade Appoints Terry Owen as Chief Operating Officer

JERSEY CITY, N.J.–Imperial Dade, a leading distributor of foodservice packaging supplies, industrial products, and janitorial supplies, today announced that it has appointed Terry Owen to the newly created role of Chief Operating Officer. In this role, Mr. Owen will draw on his deep operations experience to further strengthen Imperial Dade’s ability to deliver industry-leading customer service.

“Given Imperial Dade’s tremendous growth, it is the right time to bring a world-class operations leader on board to drive the execution of our business strategy and goals,” said Jason Tillis, CEO of Imperial Dade. “We are thrilled to have Terry join our leadership team, as he will play a pivotal role in helping us further differentiate ourselves in the market through strategic investments aimed at improving the customer experience. We believe his decades of expertise in global distribution, including e-commerce, will be an immediate value-add for our customers, and he’ll be a great partner as we continue to grow and lead our industry.”

In this newly created role, Mr. Owen will be responsible for overseeing safety, supply chain and logistics, warehouse operations and fleet, and commercial analytics, collaborating with cross-functional teams and implementing strategies to elevate Imperial Dade’s operations and demonstrate the company’s commitment to customer service. He will focus on accelerating Imperial Dade’s investments in the company’s digital transformation, enhance its Victoria Bay branded product offering, and partner with vendors to introduce innovative, environmentally sustainable products for customers.

“I am honored to join Imperial Dade at this critical moment and am eager to begin contributing to the company’s future growth and success,” said Mr. Owen. “I look forward to working with the teams across North America to enhance operations, streamline processes, and create an even better experience for our customers.”

Mr. Owen brings over 20 years of distinguished leadership in distribution to Imperial Dade. He most recently served as Chief Operating Officer at Fastenal Company (Nasdaq: FAST), a leading distributor of industrial and construction supplies. In this role, he oversaw more than 6,500 employees across the globe supporting supply chain, sourcing, distribution, manufacturing, transportation, and e-commerce activities. Prior to serving as COO of Fastenal, Mr. Owen held several other leadership positions at the company, working his way up from an entry-level position on the Distribution team. Before joining Fastenal in 1995, he served in the U.S. Marine Corps for six years.

About Imperial Dade

Imperial Dade is the leading independently owned and operated distributor of foodservice packaging, facilities maintenance supplies, and equipment in North America. Learn more at www.imperialdade.com.