Core-Mark Offers New Mighty Marked Tub-Sized Snacking and Candy Options

RICHMOND, Va.–Performance Food Group Company’s (PFG) (NYSE: PFGC) Convenience division, Core-Mark, is excited to announce the rollout of our newly launched Mighty MarkedTM branded snack and candy tubs. Joining the Mighty MarkedTM peg line, the candy and snack tub options are available in 17 different flavors from chocolate-covered nuts, dried fruit, and sour sweets to gummy candies and more.

Rolling in Value for Retailers

Designed with input from our C-store customers, the Mighty MarkedTM retail rack is built with a slim profile on smooth-rolling caster wheels to ensure it is easy to position in limited space to maximize space allocation. The consistent branding across the Mighty MarkedTM portfolio allows retailers to build a strong and recognizable snack and candy selection, while the fresh and clean packaging design is eye-catching to drive impulse sales.

-FREE OFFER-

For a limited time and while supplies last, Core-Mark is offering retailers a free small-format rack designed specifically for Mighty MarkedTM tub items, allowing them to

stock the entire 17 SKU program.

(See attached picture)

Key Features of the Mighty Marked Program:

Cost-Effective: The value-driven tubs offer customers more snacks and candy for their money in comparison to individual servings.

The value-driven tubs offer customers more snacks and candy for their money in comparison to individual servings. Quality Ingredients: Core-Mark is committed to quality, using only the finest ingredients, and maintaining the highest production standards to ensure fresh and enjoyable treats with a long shelf life.

Core-Mark is committed to quality, using only the finest ingredients, and maintaining the highest production standards to ensure fresh and enjoyable treats with a long shelf life. Resealable Packaging: Our tubs come with a conveniently resealable lid to ensure the freshness and flavor of your treats are locked in, so they can be savored over time.

“At Core-Mark, we are committed to providing value options and delivering unique advantages for our retailers,” said Chris Murray, Executive Vice President of Marketing, Core-Mark International. “We continuously strive to grow the category while elevating the snacking experience to a whole new level. We are proud to provide these convenient, all-in-one snack and candy tub solutions to drive point-of-purchase sales for our customers.”

For more information about offerings and retail solutions and how we can help drive your in-store sales with the Mighty MarkedTM program, please visit our website at www.core-mark.com or contact your Core-Mark sales representative.

About Performance Food Group Company

Performance Food Group is an industry leader and one of the largest food and food service distribution companies in North America with more than 150 locations in North America. Founded and headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, PFG, and our family of companies, market and deliver quality food and related products to 300,000+ locations including independent and chain restaurants; businesses, schools and healthcare facilities; vending and office coffee service distributors; and big box retailers, theaters and convenience stores. PFG’s success as a Fortune 100 company is achieved through our more than 35,000 dedicated associates committed to building strong relationships with the valued customers, suppliers and communities we serve. To learn more about PFG, visit pfgc.com.