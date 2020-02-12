Kowalski’s Markets Expanding to Rosedale, Southdale

John Ewoldt, Star Tribune Retail & FoodService February 12, 2020

In another sign that Twin Cities malls are finding creative ways to replace traditional tenants, both Rosedale and Southdale will add Kowalski’s Markets in their planned expansions.

Woodbury-based Kowalski’s, a supermarket chain known for its European styling and high-quality meats and produce, said it has signed a lease for a 30,000-square-foot store in the former Herberger’s space at Rosedale. Construction will start next year and the new store will open in early 2022.

The company expects to sign a lease soon for another new store to be built in the former Herberger’s space at Southdale. The existing structure will be demolished as part of an expansion from the just-completed Life Time that is expected to include Kowalski’s, an apartment tower with 300 units, and a relocated Edina library. Completion is expected in 2022.

