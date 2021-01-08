Nandini Natrajan, Ph.D Joins FSNS as SVP of Science, Quality & Training

San Antonio, TX — Food Safety Net Services (FSNS) is pleased to announce that Nandini Natrajan, Ph.D. has joined FSNS as SVP of Science, Quality & Training. Nandini Natrajan has a Ph.D. in Food Science from North Carolina State University, MS in Food Science from the University of Delaware, and a BS in Microbiology from the University of Mumbai.

For the last 24+ years, Dr. Natrajan worked at Keystone Foods, where she served most recently as the Senior Director of Science Operations. Throughout her impressive career, she has also held such roles as Director of Global Microbiology and Analytical Services, Senior Manager of Technical and Analytical Services, Food Safety Information Manager, Laboratory Manager and Project Manager. She currently serves on a number of boards and advisory committees both in and out of the food industry. Dr. Natrajan is described as a “Global Food Safety Influencer” with deep knowledge and experience in applied microbiology and food safety.

“As our SVP of Science, Quality and Training, Dr. Nandini Natrajan brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to Food Safety Net Services,” says John Bellinger, CEO of FSNS. “She is one of the premier food microbiologists in the world. We are so fortunate to have Nandini join the FSNS team.”

About Food Safety Net Services

Food Safety Net Services (FSNS), headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, is a national network of ISO 17025 accredited testing laboratories open 24/7, 365 days a year. FSNS provides expert technical resources that assist companies with implementing food safety and quality programs that deliver critical information needed to continually improve process controls. Additional services include GFSI, SQF and PAACO approved auditing and certification capabilities. For more information, visit FSNS.com.