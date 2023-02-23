Natural Grocers Named Official Food Purveyor of CineCHEF 2023, presented by The Boulder International Film Festival

LAKEWOOD, Colo. – Natural Grocers®, the leading family-operated organic and natural grocery retailer in the U.S., is proud to be the Official Food Purveyor of CineCHEF 2023. The event is the unofficial kick-off for the 2023 Boulder International Film Festival (BIFF). The Festival (March 2 – 5), attracts more than 25,000 film enthusiasts, media and industry each year. CineCHEF will be held Thursday, March 2nd from 5:30 – 7 p.m. and features an award-winning lineup from among Boulder and Denver’s top chefs.

FEATURED CHEFS

Chef Jeremy McGinty – Chef de Cuisine, River and Woods

Chef Patrick Balcom – Executive Chef/Owner, Farow

Chef Rich Byers – Executive Chef, Jill’s Restaurant & Bistro, St Julien Hotel & Spa

Chef Linda Hampsten Fox – Executive Chef/Owner, The Bindery

Chef Chris Royster – Executive Chef, Flagstaff House

Chef Bob Sargent – Owner & Executive Chef, Savory Cuisine

Chef Mike Thom – Executive Chef, Spruce Farm & Fish, Hotel Boulderado

Chef Cesar Tamariz – Executive Chef, Kachina Cantina

NATURAL GROCERS & CINECHEF 2023

Natural Grocers has donated $500 gift cards for each chef to assist in this culinary showdown. The chefs will use their talents to create film-inspired dishes for attendees to enjoy. The organizers behind BIFF 2023, invite the community to taste these cinema-based masterpieces, while also enjoying music, paired wines, local beers and desserts, all with the spectacular view from the Crystal building on Pearl St.

Raquel Isely, Vice President of Marketing stated, “We’re thrilled to be a part of this year’s CineCHEF event and connect with the Boulder International Film Festival community. Natural Grocers believes that everyone should have access to nutritional education and live in a thriving, regenerating environment. We can’t wait to see what the chefs create with the food and ingredients from our store. Natural Grocers good4u® Crew will be onsite at the event to chat with attendees, hand out movie-night themed samples and answer any questions.”

Click here to purchase CineCHEF tickets.

