Performance Food Group’s Northland Cheese Plans Expansion to Facility, Expects to Add 20 New Jobs

RICE — A Rice manufacturing operation will add more than 20 jobs after deciding to expand.

The Benton Economic Partnership, alongside the City of Rice and Benton County, announced June 16 that Performance Food Group will expand its Northland Cheese operation, which includes a more than $12 million capital investment in a facility expansion (expected to begin this summer) and new equipment. The change will create at least 22 jobs, according to a release from Benton Economic Partnership, Inc.

“We have found Rice and Benton County to be a great location for our operations,” Northland Cheese General Manager Lloyd Haehnel said in the release. “As customer demand for our product has grown, it was a natural choice to add the jobs and investment here. We are proud of our many hardworking and talented associates here and pleased to be expanding our presence in this wonderful community.”

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Saint Cloud Times