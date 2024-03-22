Perkins Restaurant & Bakery Launches Egg-Ceptional Catering Program Nationwide With Homestyle Favorites

ATLANTA — Perkins Restaurant and Bakery®, a leading family dining brand, is springing into the Easter season, offering a delectable selection of homestyle favorites at over 180 locations. Perkins is bringing the brand’s iconic breakfast, bakery, burgers, and more to help guests stress less with life’s special moments. The Perkins catering menu features affordable homestyle favorites with generous portion sizes, all held to the highest freshness and quality standards.

“At Perkins, we’re excited to introduce our catering program, bringing our signature dishes to your special moments. Our guests are always our primary focus, so in developing this program, we remained focused on ease of use and affordability and never compromising on quality,” said Diana Garcia-Lorenzana, Vice President of Marketing for Perkins Restaurant & Bakery.

Why toil in the kitchen when you can revel in festivities stress-free, thanks to Perkins hassle-free catering service? Whether it’s a family gathering or a corporate event, ordering from Perkins is a breeze through the Perkins website, available for pickup or delivery. For delivery, an order minimum is set at 10 people and a minimum order of $150. Perkins intends to continue adding more locations to the platform in the coming months.

“Amidst the growing demand for fresh yet cost-effective dining options, Perkins stands out for its affordable prices and satisfying portions,” Garcia-Lorenzana added. “Partnered with ezCater, our platform promises a seamless ordering experience with a diverse menu featuring crowd-pleasing favorites like Southern Fried Chicken Biscuits, BBQ Tangler Burger, Hibachi dinners, and our iconic bakery items including pies and Mammoth Muffins.”

To start your order, visit https://www.perkinsrestaurants.com/catering.

About Perkins Restaurant & Bakery®

Founded in 1958 as a single pancake house, Perkins has more than 270 company- owned and franchised locations across 32 states and Canada. Over the years this legacy brand has become legendary. Known for serving breakfast all day long, Perkins expansive menu includes popular breakfast items such as the Build-Your-Own Breakfast, made-from-scratch buttermilk pancakes, and Bottomless Pot of Coffee®. What truly sets Perkins apart is the iconic in-store bakery, which offers a wide selection of fresh-made pies and other treats, including their signature Mammoth Muffins®. They are proud to serve up quality food along with rewarding, craveable experiences that call everyone back to the table.