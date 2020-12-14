PureCart Rebrands and Expands Sales Team to Meet Growing Demands in Pandemic Defense by National Retail and Grocery Outlets

LAS VEGAS — PureCart Systems, a trusted sanitation company since 2006 for​ grocery and retail, unveils today its new brand identity. The organization will now be known as PureCart®, offering a more modern logo and website with a new domain name, http://www.purecart.net.​ Additionally, the company has announced the expansion of its sales team under the new direction of Adrian Selby, SVP of Marketing and Sales.

“At the heart of this rebrand is our desire to show more accurately who we are and what we do,” says PureCart CEO Coby Baker. “With the onset of the pandemic, many new players have entered the industry and we felt it was important to modernize our marketing to better communicate the benefits of PureCart solutions.”

This innovative PureCart system is tried and true with patented technology and fifteen years in market. All chemical solutions are EPA and EU registered, including an EPA “N” listed status. The EPA expects all products on List N to demonstrate efficacy against the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 (Covid-19) and human coronaviruses that are similar.1 The PureCart cleaning system disinfects 100 percent of a cart in about one second with its purifying mist and dries it in minutes, eliminating the need for store employees to manually clean each cart throughout the day.

PureCart’s cleaning solutions are located in several grocery and retail stores across the US, and can easily be set up indoors or outdoors with its bidirectional operation to work within store logistics and flow. Since March, grocers and retailers across the country have implemented new and rigorous cleaning solutions to keep staff and patrons safe; however, they come at a cost. These new labor costs for cart and basket cleaning staff can cost employers thousands of dollars monthly, and hundreds of thousands when multiplied for large chains. These new employees can also cause headaches to organizations when customers catch poor cleaning at play when carts are only partially wiped down or missed entirely when being cleared.

PureCart automates the process for businesses, eliminating human error, saving them on expenses when budgets are already tight and the means to ensure patrons that they take cleanliness and their wellbeing seriously.

Customers can choose to purchase a PureCart disinfecting system through lease or a one-time purchase. Pricing starts as low as a penny per cart and is less than a cart pusher’s weekly salary. In addition, customers can also purchase a portable system called MobileMist to protect their entire store’s surfaces. PureCart’s corporate office is located in Las Vegas, NV with its manufacturing and engineering team based in the Midwest. PureCart is dedicated to improving people’s health by providing safe and affordable systems to limit their exposure to harmful bacteria and viruses.

“I’m thrilled to come onboard with the PureCart team under their revamped brand and help them reach more businesses across the country,” said Adrian Selby, SVP of Marketing and Sales. “The system truly is a game changer in the grocery and retail industry. Carts and shopping buggies are notoriously dirty. With the holiday season approaching and cold and flu season ramping up, I hope to help support more organizations on efficient operations to better protect their patrons and employees.”

About PureCart®

PureCart is the original grocery and retail cart sanitation solution. Launched in 2006, PureCart is dedicated to improving people’s health by providing safe and affordable systems to limit their exposure to harmful bacteria and viruses. The PureCart disinfecting system is tried and true with patented technology and 15 years in market. PureCart’s trusted cart sanitation system starts as low as a penny per cart and on average costs less than a cart person’s weekly salary. All chemical solutions are EPA and EU registered, including an EPA “N” listed status which demonstrates efficacy against Covid-19. PureCart provides leasing and purchase options for small grocers to big-box retailers. Additional full-store sanitation solutions are available with their newest portable product MobileMist in dolly or backpack form. With several systems in-market across the country, PureCart is proud to serve as a symbol of safety and a commitment to staff and customer wellbeing across the country. For more information, visit www.purecart.net.​