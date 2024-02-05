Seafood City Opens Full-Scale Filipino Supermarket in Texas

Filipino supermarket chain Seafood City has opened a 50,000-square-foot store in the Houston suburb of Sugarland, the California-based company’s first location in Texas.

The new store features an expansive assortment of traditional Filipino foods, an in-store Filipino barbecue restaurant, and a Filipino bakery.

According to the 2020 U.S. Census, Texas is home to the third-largest population of Filipino-Americans, behind California and Hawaii. The store seeks to appeal to these consumers, as well as others who may be seeking out Filipino ingredients to use at home, or ready-to-eat prepared foods, said the store’s manager, Megan Austria, in an interview with local TV station KPRC.

