ShopRite of Hunterdon County Opens Micro-Fulfillment Center

Keasbey, NJ – ShopRite of Hunterdon County today opened its first automated micro-fulfillment center, which is designed to enhance its popular online ShopRite from Home service.



Located next-door to the ShopRite of Flemington, the facility will increase capacity for ShopRite from Home orders and enchance the online shopping experience for customers. The new micro-fulfillment center will assemble a portion of each online order before the order is completed at the store. The technology eases pressure on in-store teams by increasing online shopping capacity and allowing store associates to focus on personally shopping fresh foods such as meat and produce for online orders.

“Interest in online shopping and our ShopRite from Home service has grown extraordinarily over the past several months,” said Joe Colalillo, Chairman & CEO of Wakefern Food Corp. and president of his family-owned company, ShopRite of Hunterdon County. “This micro-fulfillment center represents an important investment in our stores and the ShopRite from Home service. It allows us to continue to provide our customers with the outstanding quality and service they expect from ShopRite, whether shopping us in-store or online.”



Customers can pick up their ShopRite from Home orders curbside and in-store, or have them home delivered.



The new fulfillment center, located at 272 Highway 202, Flemington, will employ 50 people when fully operational and support ShopRite from Home operations at the ShopRite of Flemington and ShopRite of Clinton, with the eventual onboarding of three more ShopRite of Hunterdon County stores located in Phillipsburg, NJ, and Yardley and Bethlehem, Pa. The center was created in partnership with Wakefern Food Corp. and Takeoff Technologies, which has already launched similar micro-fulfillment centers in Clifton and Egg Harbor, NJ, to service ShopRite stores in other parts of New Jersey.



