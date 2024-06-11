Smart & Final Partners with Renowned Chef Roy Choi for New Rebranding Campaign in California, Nevada and Arizona

LOS ANGELES — Smart & Final, the iconic Los Angeles-based grocery retailer, is thrilled to unveil its newest partnership with celebrity chef, Roy Choi. This partnership launches a rebranding campaign that celebrates the brand’s unexpected variety and superior customer service. The campaign also introduces the company’s new tagline, “Where Else?”

Developed in collaboration with Davis Elen Advertising, the brand’s first TV campaign in seven years is currently airing across California, Nevada, and Arizona with six initial TV spots and will also appear in print, in-store, out-of-home, and digital media throughout the year.

The campaign tells the Smart & Final story through the eyes of Super Associate Alex and three signature customer personas – Supermom Selena, office manager Brenda and celebrity chef Roy Choi – to showcase the brand’s vast product assortment, unique items, club sizes, farm fresh produce and longtime partnerships with businesses of all types, illustrating why shoppers prefer Smart & Final.

Choi’s involvement was key to telling the brand’s story from the perspective of a well-known restaurant chef/owner and frequent Smart & Final shopper. A Korean-American raised in Los Angeles, Choi pioneered the modern food truck movement through his Kogi BBQ truck. In 2020, Smart & Final became the first retailer to carry his now famous line of Kogi brand sauces.

“I’ve been a Smart & Final customer since day one, and this campaign really feels like destiny fulfilled,” said Choi. “Good food should be available to everyone no matter where they live, and Smart & Final is an affordable, convenient grocery store for people feeding their families as well as restaurant owners like me.”

“This campaign is all about reintroducing Smart & Final to our loyal customers while inviting new ones to visit our stores and experience why Smart & Final has been in business for over 150 years,” said Matt Reeve, Senior Vice President of Marketing, Merchandising and Private Brands for Smart & Final. “We’re focused on presenting our vision for Smart & Final as a grocery destination for everyday moms, small businesses and celebrities like Roy, who all appreciate Smart & Final’s affordable, quality selection of produce, meats and grocery essentials.”

View all the campaign spots at SmartandFinal.com and follow @SmartFinal to learn more.

About Smart & Final

Smart & Final is the smaller, faster grocery warehouse store, headquartered near Los Angeles in Commerce, California. Smart & Final’s 255 store locations offer quality products in a variety of sizes, saving customers time and money without a membership fee. Its larger format stores, Smart & Final Extra!, combine the warehouse store with traditional grocery offerings like farm-fresh produce and natural and organic options, to provide a one-stop shop for all. In business since 1871, Smart & Final remains committed to giving back to its communities through employee volunteer opportunities and donations to local nonprofits. Smart & Final is part of Chedraui USA, a leading grocery retailer with 25,000 team members supporting 380 store locations across three banners, including Smart & Final, El Super and Fiesta Mart.