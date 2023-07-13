Smith Corona Launches a New Brand Pinnacle Labels

The new company aims to distinguish itself from other scale label distributors by cutting out the middleman and selling direct to end-users at competitive prices.

Cleveland, Ohio – Smith Corona announces the launch of its new division, Pinnacle Labels, a leading manufacturer and provider of top-quality weigh scale labels. With full dedication to scale label production, Pinnacle Labels’ mission is to bring convenience and affordability to the industry.

Pinnacle Labels is fully committed to maintaining the excellence of its sister company. Their unique vertically integrated system allows for exceptional cost reduction while delivering unrivaled quality directly to customers.

The majority of scale labels are distributed by companies buying from the same manufacturer. To combat this, Pinnacle Labels is bringing a fresh perspective to scale label manufacturing. From sourcing raw materials, to laminating, converting, and selling direct, everything takes place at their 700,000 square foot factory.

The cornerstone of Pinnacle Labels’ outstanding offerings is its brand new online website, which can be accessed at www.pinnaclelabels.com.The user-friendly platform creates a seamless shopping experience for all business sizes in the scale industry. The design streamlines the ordering process, enabling efficient browsing, selection, and purchasing of stock items, customized sizes, or brand specific labels.

Alongside their dedication to scale labels, Pinnacle Labels is passionate about providing valuable resources. Website visitors have access to a blog featuring topic-related articles and an extensive educational video library. Customers looking to explore more about Pinnacle Labels can discover the company’s information pages. These include insights into their manufacturing faculty, brand promise, and more.

“At Smith Corona, we are excited at the opportunity to launch a new stand alone brand dedicated to the scale label market,” said Stephen Kam, VP of Sales & Marketing at Smith Corona.

“As this product is used in a very different environment and application than our traditional logistics labels, we decided that the best way to showcase them was with their own website.

After reviewing our competences as a company, we found that incorporating scale labels into our portfolio of products is a natural fit for our manufacturing capabilities.”

For further information about Pinnacle Labels, please visit www.pinnaclelabels.com to explore what they have to offer.

Pinnacle Labels is a division of Smith Corona Labels and is fully dedicated to scale label production. We manufacture and sell direct to end-users, eliminating any middlemen and focusing our goal on 100% customer satisfaction. With a relentless commitment to affordability and quality, our unique vertically integrated system offers the highest-quality scale labels at the lowest prices.