Southeastern Grocers to Debut Innovative Delivery and Curbside Pickup Experience Fulfilled by DoorDash

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.–Southeastern Grocers Inc. (SEG), parent company and home of Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores, will soon offer a new, convenient means to shop for groceries online that will also allow customers to enjoy the same prices as shopping in store. Starting in October, customers can utilize SEG’s proprietary new offering to shop their local Winn-Dixie and Harveys Supermarket stores online and have their groceries delivered right to them in as little as two hours with the benefit of in-store deals and promotions. For added convenience, customers will be able to pick up their groceries curbside at their preferred store beginning early 2023.

SEG’s proprietary new offering will allow customers to conveniently shop for their groceries online through the Winn-Dixie or Harveys Supermarket app or website and receive their order in two hours or less fulfilled exclusively by DoorDash Drive, DoorDash’s white label fulfillment platform.

Andrew Nadin, Chief Customer and Digital Officer of Southeastern Grocers, said, “After extensive research and listening to customer feedback, we recognized there was a need for delivery and curbside pickup options that reflected the same great prices and deals shopping in our stores provide. We believe shopping online should be an extension of shopping your local stores, and our new offering is just that. It’s a Winn for customers looking to save, while still enjoying the convenience of shopping from their homes or offices.”

Shanna Prevé, Vice President of Business Development at DoorDash, said, “We are excited to expand our partnership with Southeastern Grocers to power their online fulfillment that will give consumers even more opportunities to enjoy the convenience of on-demand grocery, whether at home or on the go. We have been working closely with SEG to grow their digital offerings and are excited to continue building our partnership to offer even more convenient and affordable options for their customers.”

SEG has partnered with top-tier technology and e-commerce industry leaders to create its online shopping experience with customers’ time and budget at the center of every decision. Customers may notice store enhancements and equipment installments in Winn-Dixie and Harveys Supermarket locations over the coming months as the grocer prepares to seamlessly introduce its innovative, direct online shopping experience.

Customers will be able to connect to the online shopping site through their Winn-Dixie and Harveys Supermarket apps or websites in October, with a rollout beginning early 2023 for convenient curbside pickup. Fresco y Más customers will be able to utilize the delivery and curbside pickup options in early 2023.

About Southeastern Grocers

Southeastern Grocers Inc. (SEG), parent company and home of Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores, is one of the largest conventional supermarket companies in the U.S. SEG grocery stores, liquor stores and in-store pharmacies serve communities throughout the five southeastern states of Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi. Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie are well-known and well-respected regional brands with deep heritages, strong neighborhood ties, proud histories of giving back, talented and caring associates and strong commitments to providing the best possible quality and value to customers. For more information, visit www.frescoymas.com, www.harveyssupermarkets.com and www.winndixie.com.

About DoorDash

DoorDash (NYSE: DASH) is a technology company that connects consumers with their favorite local businesses in 27 countries across the globe. Founded in 2013, DoorDash builds products and services to help businesses innovate, grow, and reach more customers. DoorDash is building infrastructure for local commerce, enabling merchants to thrive in the convenience economy, giving consumers access to more of their communities, and providing work that empowers. With DoorDash, there is a neighborhood of good in every order.