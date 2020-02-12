Starting the Decade With a Splash: Say Hi to the New Shipt

Today we celebrate our commitment to you with a fresh, new look. Find out what’s changing – and what’s not! – with our first ever major brand refresh.

First, a look back.

The last few years have marked incredible growth for us. Shipt was founded in Birmingham, Alabama, in 2014 and quickly spread through the Southeast and Midwest. At the end of 2017, we were acquired by Target and expanded with lightning speed – going coast to coast (and even to Hawaii!) – tripling our footprint. In the last year, we added 29 new retailers to our marketplace, and in addition to delivering insanely fresh produce, we now deliver pet products, cookware, and office supplies. We’ve also grown our Shipt Shopper base to over 100,000 shoppers.

Why the update?

