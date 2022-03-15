Stater Bros. Markets Expands ReposiTrak Relationship to Reduce Out-of-stocks and Improve Customer Experience

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. & SALT LAKE CITY–Stater Bros. Markets, a Southern California supermarket chain known for its excellence in food and service, is taking additional steps to ensure that the products customers want are available when they need them, Stater Bros. turned to ReposiTrak to help reduce out-of-stocks, particularly in the direct store delivery (DSD) categories which were the most problematic. After one year, out-of-stocks were reduced substantially, and Stater Bros. is now expanding the program to include even more of its DSD suppliers.

“Stater Bros. is committed to offering the best customer experience possible, and that includes making sure every product is available, every time shoppers visit our stores or website,” said Dennis McIntyre, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer at Stater Bros. Markets. “With the results we’ve seen so far, we’re excited to expand the program to better serve our customers’ expectations.”

“Stater Bros. is an incredible brand known for its top quality, fresh foods and a dedication to customer service. Their commitment to the customer is obvious every time you enter a store, and it’s that same commitment that led Stater Bros. to our out-of-stock management solution. With Stater Bros.’ leadership, ReposiTrak’s technology and insights, and the collaboration of the DSD vendors, we’ve demonstrated success and we’re excited to build off that,” said Randy Fields, Chairman and CEO of ReposiTrak.

ABOUT STATER BROS. MARKETS

Communities throughout Southern California look to Stater Bros. Markets for Fresh. Affordable. Community First. grocery shopping every day. Stater Bros. nurtures families and their communities at more than 170 stores and through the helping hands of 18,000 caring employees. While the Stater Bros. meat counter is legendary for its quality and variety, every store department is designed to surprise and delight today’s shoppers. The company lives out its values through the charitable efforts of its non-profit, Stater Bros. Charities. Learn more at staterbros.com.

About ReposiTrak

ReposiTrak, Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: PCYG), provides retailers, suppliers and public sector agencies with a robust solution suite to help reduce risk and remain in compliance with regulatory requirements; enhance operational controls; source and discover new vendors; and increase sales with unrivaled brand protection. Consisting of three product families—compliance and risk management, supply chain solutions and MarketPlace sourcing—ReposiTrak’s cloud-based platform’s integrated applications are mutually reinforcing and work synergistically to create value and positive impact.