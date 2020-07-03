Stop & Shop to Boost Pick-Up Grocery Service, Instacart Delivery

Stop & Shop is adding more locations to its grocery Pick-up service this year and has boosted its e-commerce operations, the supermarket said on Wednesday.

Online ordering has skyrocketed for supermarkets during the coronavirus pandemic as some shoppers seek to avoid stores.

In New Jersey, Pick-up is offered at 12 Stop & Shop stores and was recently expanded to stores in Toms River and Middletown. Customers place an order on Peapod.com, head to the store and an associate will load their groceries into their car.

