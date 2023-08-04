T&T Supermarché and Marché de Nuit Asiatique Join Forces for a Spectacular Collaboration

MONTREAL – T&T Supermarché, a leading Asian grocery chain, is thrilled to announce its exciting collaboration with Marché de Nuit Asiatique, the highly anticipated annual Asian night market in Montréal. The partnership promises to deliver a truly unforgettable experience for all attendees, combining the vibrant atmosphere of the night market with the convenience and variety of T&T Supermarché’s exceptional offerings.

Scheduled to take place from August 17 to August 20, the Marché de Nuit Asiatique T&T will transform the grounds of T&T Supermarché Montréal into a bustling hub of Asian culture, street food, and entertainment. This year’s edition marks a significant milestone as it brings together two beloved entities to create an event like no other in the city. At this year’s Marché de Nuit Asiatique, Hiotto AI’s innovative AI promotion will provide merchant information on your mobile devices, making navigation through the event a breeze.

As part of the commitment to promoting environmental consciousness, the event will be partnering with Bo, a local Quebec startup, for a pilot program to provide reusable food packaging solutions at scale for outdoor events to transition from single-use products and raise awareness towards more sustainable practices.

“We are so excited to partner with Marché de Nuit Asiatique in bringing the remarkable night market culture from Asia to Montréal, a city known for its love and appreciation for food,” said Tina Lee, CEO of T&T Supermarché. “It’s going to be an unforgettable experience, so mark your calendars, gather your loved ones, and join us for a gastronomic adventure. And the best part is, when you discover a food you love, you can walk right over to T&T and buy the ingredients to recreate that in your own kitchen.”

According to the founder of Marché de Nuit Asiatique Montréal, Yifang Eva Hu, “We are incredibly excited to collaborate with T&T Supermarché and bring an extraordinary night market experience to Montréal. This partnership allows us to showcase the rich diversity of Asian culture, culinary delights, and vibrant traditions to a wider audience.”

Highlights of the collaboration include:

Gastronomic Delights: Prepare to embark on a culinary journey through the tantalizing flavors of Asia. T&T Supermarché will showcase an array of delectable street food stalls featuring authentic dishes from various regions. Attendees can indulge in mouthwatering delicacies that capture the essence of Asian cuisine, from aromatic dumplings and sizzling skewers to refreshing bubble tea and much more.

Vibrant Night Market Atmosphere: Immerse yourself in the electric ambiance of a traditional Asian night market right in the heart of Montréal. Explore the market stalls brimming with unique products, crafts, and cultural treasures. Get captivated by the vibrant colors, aromatic scents, and lively sounds that evoke the enchanting spirit of Asian street markets.

Exciting Entertainment and Activities: The collaboration will showcase an exciting lineup of activities that celebrate the richness and diversity of Asian culture. With something for everyone, attendees of all ages can look forward to an evening filled with joy, laughter, and cultural exploration.

Together, T&T Supermarché and Marché de Nuit Asiatique aim to create a memorable event that celebrates diversity, fosters cultural exchange, and brings people together in the spirit of unity.

About T&T Supermarché:

T&T Supermarché is the largest Asian supermarket chain in Canada, operating stores in British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, and Quebec. T&T Supermarkets was founded in Vancouver in 1993 and is now led by second generation successor and CEO, Tina Lee. T&T Supermarché is headquartered in Richmond, BC, with offices in Toronto, ON. For more information, please visit: www.tntsupermarket.com.

About Marché de Nuit Asiatique:

Marché de Nuit Asiatique is an annual Asian night market that showcases the vibrant energy, culinary delights, and cultural experiences of Asian communities. The event brings together food vendors, artists, performers, and enthusiasts to create an immersive and exciting experience for attendees.

For more information and updates please see Facebook event page: https://fb.me/e/3E5t9aUxX, check out our website http://marchedenuitmtl.com/ or follow us on instagram: https://www.instagram.com/nightmarketmtl/?hl=en