Aquaculture Stewardship Council Prepares to Make Waves With Inaugural South by Southwest Activations 

AUSTIN, TEXAS – In its largest North American activation to date, the Aquaculture Stewardship Council (ASC) is poised to take part in the global food conversation as it hosts a two-day series of events next month in Austin during 2024’s South by Southwest Conference and Festivals.

ASC’s initiatives include an experiential March 13 media and influencer dinner in the heart of downtown Austin’s SXSW activities, followed by a March 14 panel presentation at the prestigious “All Things Food Summit at SXSW 2024.”

“ASC is in the middle of a multiyear North American marketing campaign to build awareness, interest and understanding of our sea green label, sparking national dialogue around the new story of aquaculture,” said Athena Davis, Marketing Manager, ASC North America. “We can’t imagine a more impactful, culturally relevant place to take that message to than South by Southwest, where thousands of food industry leaders, policymakers and influencers converge.”

“We look forward to joining the nation’s most innovative retailers, culinary influencers and journalists during our South by Southwest initiatives, while working directly with ASC certified producers and thought leaders,” Davis added.

March 13: Aloha Austin Dinner With ASC and Blue Ocean Mariculture

ASC kicks off its activations Wednesday evening, March 13, together with Blue Ocean Mariculture at “Aloha Austin: A Certified Seafood Feast.” This one-of-a-kind dining experience brings over 100 media, influencers and seafood industry members together under one roof.

ASC and Blue Ocean Mariculture will transform Austin’s celebrated hyperlocal restaurant The Well into an immersive atmosphere where Hawaii meets Austin. Filled with live music, graphic walls and stunning flavors, a curated menu of ASC certified Hawaiian Kanpachi will be presented throughout the evening by guest chefs:

Vitaly Paley, Blue Ocean Mariculture, Kona, HI

Saine Wong, Toshankan, Austin, TX

Chuck Charnichart, Barbs-B-Q, Lockhart, TX

As chefs serve up their responsibly raised Kanpachi creations, ASC CEO Chris Ninnes and Blue Ocean Mariculture CEO Dick Jones will provide an overview of what’s new and next in aquaculture.

Chef Chuck Charnichart, Chef Vitaly Paley and Chef Saine Wong

Media and seafood industry members attending SXSW may email ASC at Athena.Davis@asc-aqua.org for event information.

March 14: All Things Food Summit

Next, ASC and Food Tank will collaborate as part of the celebrated “All Things Food Summit at SXSW 2024 (By Food Tank, HTU, and Barr Mansion).”

The Summit includes multiple stages at Austin’s contemporary Barr Mansion event space, where Food Tank will convene more than 40 luminary speakers over delicious food, film viewings, live performances, fireside chats and more. An estimated 5,000 will attend throughout the day.

ASC will launch one of the day’s first panels: “Can Seafood Be Sustainable? Meet seafood industry leaders challenging the status quo.” The session will focus on seafood’s role in a sustainable food system and farmed seafood’s critical place in satisfying the world’s growing appetite for protein while protecting our oceans.

Joining ASC’s Chris Ninnes on the panel will be Daisy Berg, Seafood Category Manager, New Seasons Market, the Portland, OR-based grocer, and Abe Ng, CEO of Miami-based Sushi Maki, the nation’s first ASC certified sushi chain.

Interested individuals can register here for free “All Things Food Summit at SXSW 2024” tickets.

About the Aquaculture Stewardship Council

Responsible seafood starts at the farm. ASC’s sea green label assures shoppers that:

The strictest standards are in place to improve farm practices

Seafood in stores actually comes from certified farms

Farms continue to meet the highest standards

We are constantly working toward greater sustainability

ASC is the only certification program that can verify your farmed seafood is what it claims to be, where it came from, how it was raised and how it got to you. Learn more at SeaGreenBeGreen.com.