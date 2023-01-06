BrandSpark International Announces 5th Annual Most Trusted Grocery Retailers in America

NEW YORK – In partnership with Newsweek and Winsight Grocery Business, BrandSpark International announces the fifth annual grocery edition of its BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards, as voted by American shoppers. BrandSpark surveyed 10,082 Americans in the BrandSpark American Grocery Trust Study to capture their real opinions of which grocery stores they trust the most. Trust leaders were identified by 8 store formats nationally and in four major regions and across 36 key attributes as well as the top 5 grocery retailers nationally.
After a year of spiking prices for household groceries, this list can help Americans choose a store that is trusted by other shoppers and best suits their needs in 2023.
“Now that the holidays have passed, retailers need to work on building a strong 2023 by prioritizing trust building initiatives with consumers”, says Adam Bellisario, AVP BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards. “As inflation continues to hit grocery categories heavily, conventional stores with strong private label offerings are going to be popular with consumers because they can meet their needs in terms of price and effective options”, says Philip Scrutton, VP of Shopper Insights, BrandSpark International. “We are already seeing retailers like Walmart and Aldi performing very well nationally. Both brands not only have an extremely strong presence but offer consumers attractive private label options offering greater value than national brands, which is very attractive to consumers who will continue to see their grocery budgets being stretched. Despite inflation, the trust drivers are remarkably stable – suggesting that retailers should stick to their strategies. Even with shoppers’ increased focus on prices, quality-driven conventional grocers still rank highly in each region, including Kroger (South and Midwest), Safeway (West), Publix (South) and ShopRite (Northeast)”, says Philip Scrutton.Notable findings regarding the most important drivers of grocer trust (attributes)
- Aldi, H-E-B, and Walmart are most trusted for affordability.
- H-E-B, Walmart, and Kroger are strongest for store brand/private label products.
- H-E-B, ShopRite, and Kroger deliver on fresh produce.
- H-E-B is most trusted for quality fresh food and an enjoyable in-store experience.
- Kroger, H-E-B, and ShopRite deliver the most valuable circulars.
- Walmart is #1 for curbside pickup while Amazon Fresh leads for delivery.
Notable findings regarding trust across 8 key store formats
- Aldi is the most trusted discount and small format grocer, and Walmart is the most trusted conventional Grocer nationally but faces some stiff competition regionally where ShopRite is #1 in the Northeast, and Kroger is #1 in the Midwest.
- CVS is the most trusted pharmacy chain ahead of Walgreens, but we now see that Walmart Pharmacy is in third position posing a threat for the two major national chains.
Other findings
- Rapidly expanding “Dollar Store” retailers Dollar General, Dollar Tree had the highest shopper reach increase in 2022, with Dollar General topping the list as most trusted Dollar Store Chain.
- 2022 saw 44% of shoppers ordering groceries online, consistent with 45% in 2021. Half of these shoppers ordered from Walmart vs. 1 in 6 from Amazon Fresh, but Amazon Fresh achieved the greatest growth.
- Club stores strengthened trust with existing members who relied on them even more in 2022 for bulk orders at fair prices. BJ’s Wholesale Club, Sam’s Club, and Costco Wholesale all increased trust with their own shoppers.
- Grocer Food Lion built trust with fair prices and loyalty rewards, and it paid off: achieving the highest trust growth, increasing their trust score, and jumping from #7 to #4 for most trusted grocery retailer for value since 2021.
- Among own shoppers H-E-B has an impressive lead in trust compared with all other grocery stores covered in the Study.
Trust plays an integral role in the decision of where to shop, especially during these challenging inflationary times. There is a risk that if customers switch retailers now they may not return even when cost of living pressures ease. “This is an important moment for retailers to build trust with shoppers, and they can do so by communicating why they are trusted and how they plan to help Americans through this”, says Adam Bellisario.
The BrandSpark/Newsweek Partnership aims to make shopping easier for Americans. “We are excited to partner with Newsweek, one of the world’s most recognizable media brands, which will be promoting the full list of winners to ensure that consumers have the most reliable shopping information available to them”, says Robert Levy, President of BrandSpark International. “Winners now have the opportunity of sharing their valuable wins not only with their customers but also with their teams and investors”.The winners and how they are determined
In the BrandSpark American Grocery Trust Study 10,082 American shoppers determined the 2023 BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards winners, and results are ranked based on the greatest number of votes. Brand citations of ‘most trusted’ retailer by format are determined by consumers’ unaided write-in votes for their ‘most trusted’ retailer. The brand(s) voted most trusted is/are listed as Rank #1. Any brand Ranked 1-3 is considered a “Top 3 Trust Leader”, any brand Ranked 4-5 is considered a “Top 5 Trust Leader”, and any brand Ranked 6-10 is considered a “Top 10 Trust Leader”, having garnered a significant trust share in the category. Brand citations as the ‘most trusted’ overall retailer and ‘most trusted’ by attribute are determined by consumers choosing from a list of the 66 largest grocery retailers nationally.
The 2023 BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards winners are listed below. See details at www.BrandSparkMostTrusted.com and contact us for more information on any category. *
|MOST TRUSTED GROCERY RETAILERS BY STORE FORMAT
|Region
|Rank #1
|Rank #2
|Rank #3
|Rank #4
|Rank #5
|Conventional
Grocery
Store
|Walmart
|Kroger
|Publix
|Safeway
|H-E-B
Grocery /
ShopRite
(TIE)
|Discount
Grocery
Store
|Aldi
|Walmart
|Grocery Outlet
|Dollar
General
|Save-A-Lot
|Small Format
Grocery
Store
|Aldi
|Trader Joe’s
|Walmart
Neighborhood
Market
|Kroger
|Save-A-Lot
|Natural &
Organic
Grocery
Store
|Whole Foods
Market
|Trader Joe’s
|Sprouts
Farmers
Markets
|Walmart
|Natural
Grocers
|Online
Grocery
Service
|Walmart
|Amazon
Fresh
|Instacart
|Kroger
|—
|Convenience
Store Chain
|7-Eleven
|Circle K
|Wawa
|Casey’s
|QuikTrip
|Dollar Store
Chain
|Dollar General
|Dollar Tree
|Family Dollar
|99 Cent
Only
Stores
|—
|Pharmacy
Retail Chain
|CVS
|Walgreens
|Walmart
Pharmacy
|Rite Aid
|Kroger
|MOST TRUSTED CONVENTIONAL AND DISCOUNT GROCERY RETAILER BY
REGION
|Format
|Rank #1
|Conventional Grocery Retailer (National)
|Walmart
|Conventional Grocery Retailer (West)
|Safeway / Walmart (tie)
|Conventional Grocery Retailer (South)
|Walmart
|Conventional Grocery Retailer (Midwest)
|Kroger
|Conventional Grocery Retailer (Northeast)
|ShopRite
|Discount Grocery Retailer (National)
|Aldi
|Discount Grocery Retailer (West)
|Grocery Outlet
|Discount Grocery Retailer (South)
|Aldi / Walmart (tie)
|Discount Grocery Retailer (Midwest)
|Aldi
|Discount Grocery Retailer (Northeast)
|Aldi
|MOST TRUSTED GROCERY RETAILERS OVERALL BY REGION (RANK #1-5)
|Region
|Rank #1
|Rank #2
|Rank #3
|Rank #4
|Rank #5
|National
|Walmart
|Kroger
|Aldi
|CostcoWholesale
|Publix
|West
|Walmart
|Safeway
|CostcoWholesale
|Kroger
|WinCo
|South
|Walmart
|Kroger
|Publix
|H-E-BGrocery
|FoodLion
|Midwest
|Walmart
|Kroger
|Aldi
|Meijer
|Hy-Vee
|Northeast
|Walmart
|ShopRite
|Stop & Shop
|Aldi
|Wegmans
|MOST TRUSTED GROCERY RETAILERS OVERALL BY REGION (RANK #6-10)
|Region
|Rank #6
|Rank #7
|Rank #8
|Rank #9
|Rank #10
|National
|H-E-B
Grocery
|Sam’sClub
|Safeway
|TraderJoe’s
|Meijer
|West
|Albertsons
|TraderJoe’s
|Amazon
Fresh
|Ralph’s
|FredMeyer
|South
|Aldi
|Sam’sClub
|Costco
Wholesale
|DollarGeneral
|WholeFoods Market
|Midwest
|Sam’sClub
|Jewel-Osco
|Costco
Wholesale
|Target
|GiantEagle
|Northeast
|Giant Food
Stores (PA)
|Hannaford
|BJ’s
Wholesale
Club
|TraderJoe’s
|Costco
Wholesale
|MOST TRUSTED GROCERY RETAILERS BY ATTRIBUTE (RANK #1-5)
|Segment
|Category
|Rank #1
|Rank #2
|Rank #3
|Rank #4
|Rank #5
|Value
|Affordability
|Walmart
|H-E-B
Grocery
|Aldi
|WinCo
|Grocery
Outlet
|Value
|Loyalty
Program
Rewards
|Kroger
|Giant Eagle
|Stop &
Shop
|Food Lion
|Jewel-Osco
|Value
|Valuable
Circulars /
Flyers
|Kroger
|H-E-B
Grocery
|ShopRite
|Hy-Vee
|Price
Chopper
|Value
|Valuable
Coupons
|H-E-B
Grocery
|Meijer
|Kroger
|Price Chopper
|Stop & Shop
|Value
|Great
Promotions
|H-E-B
Grocery
|Hy-Vee
|ShopRite
|Walmart
|Kroger
|Service
|Easy
Checkout
Experience
|H-E-B
Grocery
|Walmart
|Kroger
|Publix
|Amazon Fresh
|Service
|Enjoyable
In-Store
Experience
|H-E-B
Grocery
|Walmart
|Publix
|Kroger
|Meijer
|Service
|Home Delivery
|Amazon
Fresh
|Walmart
|Amazon
Go
|H-E-B
Grocery
|ShopRite
|Service
|In-Store
Health & Safety
Measures
|Walmart
|H-E-B
Grocery
|Publix
|Wegmans
|Kroger
|Service
|In-Store
Pharmacy
Services
|Walmart
|Giant
Eagle
|Kroger
|H-E-B
Grocery
|Publix
|Service
|Service /
Friendly Staff
|H-E-B
Grocery
|Hy-Vee
|Publix
|Kroger
|Walmart
|Service
|Store
Organizatio
n (layout, shopability)
|H-E-B
Grocery
|Walmart
|Publix
|Kroger
|Hy-Vee
|Service
|Up-to-Date
/ Modern Stores
|H-E-B
Grocery
|Walmart
|Publix
|Wegmans
|Amazon
Fresh
|Service
|Curbside
Pickup
|Walmart
|H-E-B
Grocery
|Kroger
|Hy-Vee
|Target
|Service
|In-Store
Cleanliness
/ Tidiness
|Publix
|H-E-B
Grocery
|Wegmans
|Meijer
|Walmart
|Fresh
|Fresh Meat
|H-E-B
Grocery
|Giant
Eagle
|Hy-Vee
|Kroger
|ShopRite
|Fresh
|Fresh
Produce
|H-E-B
Grocery
|ShopRite
|Kroger
|Publix
|Hy-Vee
|Fresh
|Fresh
Seafood
|H-E-B
Grocery
|Publix
|Wegmans
|Kroger
|Price
Chopper
|Fresh
|Fresh
Prepared
Meals
|H-E-B
Grocery
|Hy-Vee
|Wegmans
|Publix
|Jewel-Osco
|Fresh
|Healthy
Prepared
Foods
|H-E-B
Grocery
|Whole
Foods
Market
|Hy-Vee
|Wegmans
|Sprouts
Farmers
Markets
|Fresh
|In-store Deli
|Publix
|Giant
Food
Stores (PA)
|Hy-Vee
|H-E-B
Grocery
|Giant Eagle
|Products
|Beauty
Products
|Walmart
|Target
|Meijer
|H-E-B
Grocery
|Amazon Go
|Products
|Beer, Wine
& Spirits
|H-E-B
Grocery
|Walmart
|Hy-Vee
|Wegmans
|Meijer
|Products
|Bulk Food
|Costco
Wholesale
|Sams Club
|BJs
Wholesale
Club
|WinCo
|Walmart
|Products
|Food for
Holidays or
Entertaining
|H-E-B
Grocery
|Walmart
|Publix
|ShopRite
|Kroger
|Products
|Gourmet
Foods
|Whole
Foods
Market
|Wegmans
|H-E-B
Grocery
|Hy-Vee
|The Fresh
Market
|Products
|Home
Goods
|Walmart
|Target
|Meijer
|H-E-B
Grocery
|Costco
Wholesale
|Products
|Household
Care
Products
|Walmart
|H-E-B
Grocery
|Target
|Meijer
|ShopRite
|Products
|Internationa
l Food
Products
|Wegmans
|H-E-B
Grocery
|Trader
Joe’s
|Giant
Food
Stores (PA)
|Walmart
|Products
|Mexican
Food
|H-E-B
Grocery
|Walmart
|Hy-Vee
|Kroger
|Meijer
|Products
|Natural /
Organic
Foods
|Whole
Foods
Market
|Sprouts
Farmers
Markets
|Trader
Joe’s
|Wegmans
|H-E-B
Grocery
|Products
|Over-the-
Counter
Health
Products
|Walmart
|H-E-B
Grocery
|Meijer
|Kroger
|ShopRite
|Products
|Packaged
Food &
Beverage
Products
|H-E-B
Grocery
|Walmart
|ShopRite
|Kroger
|Publix
|Products
|Pet Food &
Treats
|Walmart
|H-E-B
Grocery
|Amazon
Fresh
|Meijer
|Giant Eagle
|Products
|New
Products
|Walmart
|H-E-B
Grocery
|Hy-Vee
|ShopRite
|Wegmans
|Products
|Store Brand
/ Private
Label
Products
|H-E-B
Grocery
|Walmart
|Kroger
|Publix
|ShopRite
|MOST TRUSTED GROCERY RETAILERS BY ATTRIBUTE (RANK #6-10)
|Segment
|Category
|Rank #6
|Rank #7
|Rank #8
|Rank #9
|Rank #10
|Value
|Affordability
|ShopRite
|Kroger
|Amazon
Fresh
|Save-A-Lot
|Food Lion
|Value
|Loyalty
Program
Rewards
|ShopRite
|Safeway
|Meijer
|Hy-Vee
|Fred
Meyer
|Value
|Valuable
Circulars /
Flyers
|Meijer
|Walmart
|Publix
|Harris
Teeter
|Giant
Eagle
|Value
|Valuable
Coupons
|Walmart
|Hy-Vee
|ShopRite
|BJs
Wholesale
Club
|Von’s
|Value
|Great
Promotions
|Meijer
|Stop &
Shop
|Costco
Wholesale
|Food Lion
|Grocery
Outlet
|Service
|Easy
Checkout
Experience
|Wegmans
|Hy-Vee
|Meijer
|Stop &
Shop
|Safeway
|Service
|Enjoyable In-
Store
Experience
|ShopRite
|Costco
Wholesale
|Trader
Joe’s
|Food Lion
|Wegmans
|Service
|Home
Delivery
|Publix
|Meijer
|Kroger
|Wegmans
|Grocery
Outlet
|Service
|In-Store
Health & Safety
Measures
|Meijer
|Safeway
|Food Lion
|ShopRite
|Costco
Wholesale
|Service
|In-Store
Pharmacy
Services
|Meijer
|Hy-Vee
|Wegmans
|Fred Meyer
|Stop &
Shop
|Service
|Service /
Friendly Staff
|Trader Joe’s
|Wegmans
|Grocery
Outlet
|ShopRite
|Meijer
|Service
|Store Organization
(layout,
shopability)
|Meijer
|Food Lion
|Wegmans
|ShopRite
|Amazon
Fresh
|Service
|Up-to-Date /
Modern Stores
|Kroger
|Stop &
Shop
|Meijer
|ShopRite
|Target
|Service
|Curbside
Pickup
|Acme
|Amazon Go
|BJs Wholesale Club
|Fred Meyer
|ShopRite
|Service
|In-Store
Cleanliness /
Tidiness
|Kroger
|Harris Teeter
|Costco
Wholesale
|ShopRite
|Target
|Fresh
|Fresh Meat
|Publix
|Meijer
|Wegmans
|Stop &
Shop
|Costco
Wholesale
|Fresh
|Fresh
Produce
|Meijer
|Walmart
|Wegmans
|Sprouts
Farmers
Markets
|Whole
Foods Market
|Fresh
|Fresh
Seafood
|ShopRite
|Giant
Eagle
|Giant Food
Stores (PA)
|Whole
Foods
Market
|The Fresh
Market
|Fresh
|Fresh
Prepared
Meals
|ShopRite
|Kroger
|Meijer
|Walmart
|Costco Wholesale
|Fresh
|Healthy
Prepared
Foods
|Giant Eagle
|Publix
|The Fresh
Market
|Kroger
|Walmart
|Fresh
|In-store Deli
|ShopRite
|Wegmans
|Kroger
|Jewel-Osco
|Hannaford
|Products
|Beauty
Products
|ShopRite
|Fred
Meyer
|Amazon
Fresh
|Giant Eagle
|Kroger
|Products
|Beer, Wine &
Spirits
|Kroger
|Giant
Eagle
|Jewel-Osco
|Costco Wholesale
|Publix
|Products
|Bulk Food
|H-E-B
Grocery
|Amazon
Go
|Amazon
Fresh
|Wegmans
|Grocery
Outlet
|Products
|Food for
Holidays or
Entertaining
|Costco Wholesale
|Wegmans
|Food Lion
|Stop &
Shop
|Harris
Teeter
|Products
|Gourmet
Foods
|Trader Joe’s
|Publix
|Fresh
Thyme
Farmers
Markets
|Harris
Teeter
|Meijer
|Products
|Home Goods
|Amazon Go
|BJs
Wholesale
Club
|Amazon
Fresh
|Stop &
Shop
|Fred
Meyer
|Products
|Household
Care
Products
|Costco
Wholesale
|BJ’s
Wholesale
Club
|Kroger
|Dollar
General
|Amazon
Fresh
|Products
|International
Food
Products
|Kroger
|Hy-Vee
|Publix
|Meijer
|Amazon
Fresh
|Products
|Mexican
Food
|WinCo
|Publix
|Giant Eagle
|Amazon
Fresh
|ShopRite
|Products
|Natural /
Organic
Foods
|Amazon
Fresh
|Hy-Vee
|Kroger
|Publix
|The Fresh
Market
|Products
|Over-the-
Counter
Health
Products
|Target
|Giant Eagle
|Jewel-Osco
|Harris
Teeter
|Costco
Wholesale
|Products
|Packaged
Food &
Beverage
Products
|Amazon
Fresh
|Meijer
|Costco
Wholesale
|Stop &
Shop
|Food Lion
|Products
|Pet Food &
Treats
|Kroger
|Target
|ShopRite
|Stop &
Shop
|Fred
Meyer
|Products
|New
Products
|Amazon
Fresh
|Costco
Wholesale
|Publix
|Meijer
|Grocery
Outlet
|Products
|Store Brand /
Private Label
Products
|Costco
Wholesale
|Amazon
Fresh
|Fred Meyer
|Aldi
|Jewel-
Osco
About BrandSpark International
Founded in 2001, BrandSpark International is a marketing research firm that uniquely combines real world omni-channel consumer insights with a deep understanding of competitive context, providing our clients with highly actionable insights. We are strategic thinkers and storytellers that fuse our passion for insights with our clients’ need to drive results. Our multi-disciplinary, highly-responsive team takes a customized consulting approach to solving brand and marketing challenges, refining brand positioning, building consumer trust, and improving success with new product launches.
Newsweek Media Partnership
Newsweek will feature the winners and will offer winning brands unique high-value advertising opportunities for brands anchored by editorial content. The BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards has updated its highly influential logo to include the iconic and instantly recognizable Newsweek logo to generate even more impact for shoppers and brands.
*Permission and authorization from Best New Product Awards Inc. are required to reference the BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards win or use the Most Trusted Logo or winning Claims.