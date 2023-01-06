BrandSpark International Announces 5th Annual Most Trusted Grocery Retailers in America

BrandSpark International Deli, Meat & Poultry, Produce, Retail & FoodService, Seafood January 6, 2023

NEW YORK – In partnership with Newsweek and Winsight Grocery Business, BrandSpark International announces the fifth annual grocery edition of its BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards, as voted by American shoppers. BrandSpark surveyed 10,082 Americans in the BrandSpark American Grocery Trust Study to capture their real opinions of which grocery stores they trust the most. Trust leaders were identified by 8 store formats nationally and in four major regions and across 36 key attributes as well as the top 5 grocery retailers nationally. 

After a year of spiking prices for household groceries, this list can help Americans choose a store that is trusted by other shoppers and best suits their needs in 2023.

“Now that the holidays have passed, retailers need to work on building a strong 2023 by prioritizing trust building initiatives with consumers”, says Adam Bellisario, AVP BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards. “As inflation continues to hit grocery categories heavily, conventional stores with strong private label offerings are going to be popular with consumers because they can meet their needs in terms of price and effective options”, says Philip Scrutton, VP of Shopper Insights, BrandSpark International. We are already seeing retailers like Walmart and Aldi performing very well nationally.   Both brands not only have an extremely strong presence but offer consumers attractive private label options offering greater value than national brands, which is very attractive to consumers who will continue to see their grocery budgets being stretched.  Despite inflation, the trust drivers are remarkably stable – suggesting that retailers should stick to their strategies. Even with shoppers’ increased focus on prices, quality-driven conventional grocers still rank highly in each region, including Kroger (South and Midwest), Safeway (West), Publix (South) and ShopRite (Northeast)”, says Philip Scrutton.Notable findings regarding the most important drivers of grocer trust (attributes)

  • Aldi, H-E-B, and Walmart are most trusted for affordability.
  • H-E-B, Walmart, and Kroger are strongest for store brand/private label products.
  • H-E-B, ShopRite, and Kroger deliver on fresh produce.
  • H-E-B is most trusted for quality fresh food and an enjoyable in-store experience.
  • Kroger, H-E-B, and ShopRite deliver the most valuable circulars.
  • Walmart is #1 for curbside pickup while Amazon Fresh leads for delivery.

Notable findings regarding trust across 8 key store formats

  • Aldi is the most trusted discount and small format grocer, and Walmart is the most trusted conventional Grocer nationally but faces some stiff competition regionally where ShopRite is #1 in the Northeast, and Kroger is #1 in the Midwest.
  • CVS is the most trusted pharmacy chain ahead of Walgreens, but we now see that Walmart Pharmacy is in third position posing a threat for the two major national chains.

Other findings

  • Rapidly expanding “Dollar Store” retailers Dollar General, Dollar Tree had the highest shopper reach increase in 2022, with Dollar General topping the list as most trusted Dollar Store Chain.
  • 2022 saw 44% of shoppers ordering groceries online, consistent with 45% in 2021. Half of these shoppers ordered from Walmart vs. 1 in 6 from Amazon Fresh, but Amazon Fresh achieved the greatest growth.
  • Club stores strengthened trust with existing members who relied on them even more in 2022 for bulk orders at fair prices. BJ’s Wholesale Club, Sam’s Club, and Costco Wholesale all increased trust with their own shoppers.
  • Grocer Food Lion built trust with fair prices and loyalty rewards, and it paid off: achieving the highest trust growth, increasing their trust score, and jumping from #7 to #4 for most trusted grocery retailer for value since 2021.
  • Among own shoppers H-E-B has an impressive lead in trust compared with all other grocery stores covered in the Study.

Trust plays an integral role in the decision of where to shop, especially during these challenging inflationary times. There is a risk that if customers switch retailers now they may not return even when cost of living pressures ease. “This is an important moment for retailers to build trust with shoppers, and they can do so by communicating why they are trusted and how they plan to help Americans through this”, says Adam Bellisario.

The BrandSpark/Newsweek Partnership aims to make shopping easier for Americans. “We are excited to partner with Newsweek, one of the world’s most recognizable media brands, which will be promoting the full list of winners to ensure that consumers have the most reliable shopping information available to them”, says Robert Levy, President of BrandSpark International. “Winners now have the opportunity of sharing their valuable wins not only with their customers but also with their teams and investors”.The winners and how they are determined

In the BrandSpark American Grocery Trust Study 10,082 American shoppers determined the 2023 BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards winners, and results are ranked based on the greatest number of votes. Brand citations of ‘most trusted’ retailer by format are determined by consumers’ unaided write-in votes for their ‘most trusted’ retailer. The brand(s) voted most trusted is/are listed as Rank #1. Any brand Ranked 1-3 is considered a “Top 3 Trust Leader”, any brand Ranked 4-5 is considered a “Top 5 Trust Leader”, and any brand Ranked 6-10 is considered a “Top 10 Trust Leader”, having garnered a significant trust share in the category. Brand citations as the ‘most trusted’ overall retailer and ‘most trusted’ by attribute are determined by consumers choosing from a list of the 66 largest grocery retailers nationally.

The 2023 BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards winners are listed below. See details at www.BrandSparkMostTrusted.com and contact us for more information on any category. *

MOST TRUSTED GROCERY RETAILERS BY STORE FORMAT
RegionRank #1Rank #2Rank #3Rank #4Rank #5
Conventional
Grocery
Store		WalmartKrogerPublixSafewayH-E-B
Grocery /
ShopRite
(TIE)
Discount
Grocery
Store		AldiWalmartGrocery OutletDollar
General		Save-A-Lot
Small Format
Grocery
Store		AldiTrader Joe’sWalmart
Neighborhood
     Market		KrogerSave-A-Lot
Natural &
Organic
Grocery
Store		Whole Foods
Market		Trader Joe’sSprouts
Farmers
Markets		WalmartNatural
Grocers
Online
Grocery
Service		WalmartAmazon
Fresh		InstacartKroger
Convenience
Store Chain		7-ElevenCircle KWawaCasey’sQuikTrip
Dollar Store
Chain		Dollar GeneralDollar TreeFamily Dollar99 Cent
Only
Stores
Pharmacy
Retail Chain		CVSWalgreensWalmart
Pharmacy		Rite AidKroger
MOST TRUSTED CONVENTIONAL AND DISCOUNT GROCERY RETAILER BY
REGION
FormatRank #1
Conventional Grocery Retailer (National)Walmart
Conventional Grocery Retailer (West)Safeway / Walmart (tie)
Conventional Grocery Retailer (South)Walmart
Conventional Grocery Retailer (Midwest)Kroger
Conventional Grocery Retailer (Northeast)ShopRite
Discount Grocery Retailer (National)Aldi
Discount Grocery Retailer (West)Grocery Outlet
Discount Grocery Retailer (South)Aldi / Walmart (tie)
Discount Grocery Retailer (Midwest)Aldi
Discount Grocery Retailer (Northeast)Aldi
MOST TRUSTED GROCERY RETAILERS OVERALL BY REGION (RANK #1-5)
RegionRank #1Rank #2Rank #3Rank #4Rank #5
NationalWalmartKrogerAldiCostcoWholesalePublix
WestWalmartSafewayCostcoWholesaleKrogerWinCo
SouthWalmartKrogerPublixH-E-BGroceryFoodLion
MidwestWalmartKrogerAldiMeijerHy-Vee
NortheastWalmartShopRiteStop & ShopAldiWegmans
MOST TRUSTED GROCERY RETAILERS OVERALL BY REGION (RANK #6-10)
RegionRank #6Rank #7Rank #8Rank #9Rank #10
NationalH-E-B
Grocery		Sam’sClubSafewayTraderJoe’sMeijer
WestAlbertsonsTraderJoe’sAmazon
Fresh		Ralph’sFredMeyer
SouthAldiSam’sClubCostco
Wholesale		DollarGeneralWholeFoods Market
MidwestSam’sClubJewel-OscoCostco
Wholesale		TargetGiantEagle
NortheastGiant Food
Stores (PA)		HannafordBJ’s
Wholesale
Club		TraderJoe’sCostco
Wholesale
MOST TRUSTED GROCERY RETAILERS BY ATTRIBUTE (RANK #1-5)
SegmentCategoryRank #1Rank #2Rank #3Rank #4Rank #5
ValueAffordabilityWalmartH-E-B
Grocery		AldiWinCoGrocery
Outlet
ValueLoyalty
Program
Rewards		KrogerGiant EagleStop &
Shop		Food LionJewel-Osco
ValueValuable
Circulars /
Flyers		KrogerH-E-B
Grocery		ShopRiteHy-VeePrice
Chopper
ValueValuable
Coupons		H-E-B
Grocery		MeijerKrogerPrice ChopperStop & Shop
ValueGreat
Promotions		H-E-B
Grocery		Hy-VeeShopRiteWalmartKroger
ServiceEasy
Checkout
Experience		H-E-B
Grocery		WalmartKrogerPublixAmazon Fresh
ServiceEnjoyable
In-Store
Experience		H-E-B
Grocery		WalmartPublixKrogerMeijer
ServiceHome DeliveryAmazon
Fresh		WalmartAmazon
Go		H-E-B
Grocery		ShopRite
ServiceIn-Store
Health & Safety
Measures		WalmartH-E-B
Grocery		PublixWegmansKroger
ServiceIn-Store
Pharmacy
Services		WalmartGiant
Eagle		KrogerH-E-B
Grocery		Publix
ServiceService /
Friendly Staff		H-E-B
Grocery		Hy-VeePublixKrogerWalmart
ServiceStore
Organizatio
n (layout, shopability)		H-E-B
Grocery		WalmartPublixKrogerHy-Vee
ServiceUp-to-Date
/ Modern Stores		H-E-B
Grocery		WalmartPublixWegmansAmazon
Fresh
ServiceCurbside
Pickup		WalmartH-E-B
Grocery		KrogerHy-VeeTarget
ServiceIn-Store
Cleanliness
/ Tidiness		PublixH-E-B
Grocery		WegmansMeijerWalmart
FreshFresh MeatH-E-B
Grocery		Giant
Eagle		Hy-VeeKrogerShopRite
FreshFresh
Produce		H-E-B
Grocery		ShopRiteKrogerPublixHy-Vee
FreshFresh
Seafood		H-E-B
Grocery		PublixWegmansKrogerPrice
Chopper
FreshFresh
Prepared
Meals		H-E-B
Grocery		Hy-VeeWegmansPublixJewel-Osco
FreshHealthy
Prepared
Foods		H-E-B
Grocery		Whole
Foods
Market		Hy-VeeWegmansSprouts
Farmers
Markets
FreshIn-store DeliPublixGiant
Food
Stores (PA)		Hy-VeeH-E-B
     Grocery		Giant Eagle
ProductsBeauty
Products		WalmartTargetMeijerH-E-B
Grocery		Amazon Go
ProductsBeer, Wine
& Spirits		H-E-B
Grocery		WalmartHy-VeeWegmansMeijer
ProductsBulk FoodCostco
Wholesale		Sams ClubBJs
Wholesale
Club		WinCoWalmart
ProductsFood for
Holidays or
Entertaining		H-E-B
Grocery		WalmartPublixShopRiteKroger
ProductsGourmet
Foods		Whole
Foods
Market		WegmansH-E-B
Grocery		Hy-VeeThe Fresh
Market
ProductsHome
Goods		WalmartTargetMeijerH-E-B
Grocery		Costco
Wholesale
ProductsHousehold
Care
Products		WalmartH-E-B
Grocery		TargetMeijerShopRite
ProductsInternationa
l Food
Products		WegmansH-E-B
Grocery		Trader
Joe’s		Giant
Food
Stores (PA)		Walmart
ProductsMexican
Food		H-E-B
Grocery		WalmartHy-VeeKrogerMeijer
ProductsNatural /
Organic
Foods		Whole
Foods
Market		Sprouts
Farmers
Markets		Trader
Joe’s		WegmansH-E-B
Grocery
ProductsOver-the-
Counter
Health
Products		WalmartH-E-B
Grocery		MeijerKrogerShopRite
ProductsPackaged
Food &
Beverage
Products		H-E-B
Grocery		WalmartShopRiteKrogerPublix
ProductsPet Food &
Treats		WalmartH-E-B
Grocery		Amazon
Fresh		MeijerGiant Eagle
ProductsNew
Products		WalmartH-E-B
Grocery		Hy-VeeShopRiteWegmans
ProductsStore Brand
/ Private
Label
Products		H-E-B
Grocery		WalmartKrogerPublixShopRite
MOST TRUSTED GROCERY RETAILERS BY ATTRIBUTE (RANK #6-10)
SegmentCategoryRank #6Rank #7Rank #8Rank #9Rank #10
ValueAffordabilityShopRiteKrogerAmazon
Fresh		Save-A-LotFood Lion
ValueLoyalty
Program
Rewards		ShopRiteSafewayMeijerHy-VeeFred
Meyer
ValueValuable
Circulars /
Flyers		MeijerWalmartPublixHarris
Teeter		Giant
Eagle
ValueValuable
Coupons		WalmartHy-VeeShopRiteBJs
Wholesale
Club		Von’s
ValueGreat
Promotions		MeijerStop &
Shop		Costco
Wholesale		Food LionGrocery
Outlet
ServiceEasy
Checkout
Experience		WegmansHy-VeeMeijerStop &
Shop		Safeway
ServiceEnjoyable In-
Store
Experience		ShopRiteCostco
Wholesale		Trader
Joe’s		Food LionWegmans
ServiceHome
Delivery		PublixMeijerKrogerWegmansGrocery
Outlet
ServiceIn-Store
Health & Safety
Measures		MeijerSafewayFood LionShopRiteCostco
Wholesale
ServiceIn-Store
Pharmacy
Services		MeijerHy-VeeWegmansFred MeyerStop &
Shop
ServiceService /
Friendly Staff		Trader Joe’sWegmansGrocery
Outlet		ShopRiteMeijer
ServiceStore Organization
     (layout,
shopability)		MeijerFood LionWegmansShopRiteAmazon
Fresh
ServiceUp-to-Date /
Modern Stores		KrogerStop &
Shop		MeijerShopRiteTarget
ServiceCurbside
Pickup		AcmeAmazon GoBJs Wholesale ClubFred MeyerShopRite
ServiceIn-Store
Cleanliness /
Tidiness		KrogerHarris TeeterCostco
Wholesale		ShopRiteTarget
FreshFresh MeatPublixMeijerWegmansStop &
Shop		Costco
Wholesale
FreshFresh
Produce		MeijerWalmartWegmansSprouts
Farmers
Markets		Whole
Foods Market
FreshFresh
Seafood		ShopRiteGiant
Eagle		Giant Food
Stores (PA)		Whole
Foods
Market		The Fresh
Market
FreshFresh
Prepared
Meals		ShopRiteKrogerMeijerWalmartCostco Wholesale
FreshHealthy
Prepared
Foods		Giant EaglePublixThe Fresh
Market		KrogerWalmart
FreshIn-store DeliShopRiteWegmansKrogerJewel-OscoHannaford
ProductsBeauty
Products		ShopRiteFred
Meyer		Amazon
Fresh		Giant EagleKroger
ProductsBeer, Wine &
Spirits		KrogerGiant
Eagle		Jewel-OscoCostco WholesalePublix
ProductsBulk FoodH-E-B
Grocery		Amazon
Go		Amazon
Fresh		WegmansGrocery
Outlet
ProductsFood for
Holidays or
Entertaining		Costco WholesaleWegmansFood LionStop &
Shop		Harris
Teeter
ProductsGourmet
Foods		Trader Joe’sPublixFresh
Thyme
Farmers
Markets		Harris
Teeter		Meijer
ProductsHome GoodsAmazon GoBJs
Wholesale
Club		Amazon
Fresh		Stop &
Shop		Fred
Meyer
ProductsHousehold
Care
Products		Costco
Wholesale		BJ’s
Wholesale
Club		KrogerDollar
General		Amazon
Fresh
ProductsInternational
Food
Products		KrogerHy-VeePublixMeijerAmazon
Fresh
ProductsMexican
Food		WinCoPublixGiant EagleAmazon
Fresh		ShopRite
ProductsNatural /
Organic
Foods		Amazon
Fresh		Hy-VeeKrogerPublixThe Fresh
Market
ProductsOver-the-
Counter
Health
Products		TargetGiant EagleJewel-OscoHarris
Teeter		Costco
Wholesale
ProductsPackaged
Food &
Beverage
Products		Amazon
Fresh		MeijerCostco
Wholesale		Stop &
Shop		Food Lion
ProductsPet Food &
Treats		KrogerTargetShopRiteStop &
Shop		Fred
Meyer
ProductsNew
Products		Amazon
Fresh		Costco
Wholesale		PublixMeijerGrocery
Outlet
ProductsStore Brand /
Private Label
Products		Costco
Wholesale		Amazon
Fresh		Fred MeyerAldiJewel-
Osco

About BrandSpark International

Founded in 2001, BrandSpark International is a marketing research firm that uniquely combines real world omni-channel consumer insights with a deep understanding of competitive context, providing our clients with highly actionable insights. We are strategic thinkers and storytellers that fuse our passion for insights with our clients’ need to drive results. Our multi-disciplinary, highly-responsive team takes a customized consulting approach to solving brand and marketing challenges, refining brand positioning, building consumer trust, and improving success with new product launches.

Newsweek Media Partnership
Newsweek will feature the winners and will offer winning brands unique high-value advertising opportunities for brands anchored by editorial content. The BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards has updated its highly influential logo to include the iconic and instantly recognizable Newsweek logo to generate even more impact for shoppers and brands.

*Permission and authorization from Best New Product Awards Inc. are required to reference the BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards win or use the Most Trusted Logo or winning Claims.