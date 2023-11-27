“Choose Canadian Seafood” Campaign Expands to Offer Canadians Easier Connection to Seafood

OTTAWA, ON – The Canadian Aquaculture Industry Alliance (CAIA) and The Fisheries Council of Canada (FCC) are thrilled to announce a recent expansion of the “Choose Canadian Seafood” campaign, designed to cater to the growing demand among Canadian families for fresh, locally produced seafood products. Emphasizing the ease of incorporating nutritious seafood into daily meals, this initiative prioritizes convenience, health, and sustainability, with the introduction of exciting new partnerships that are set to make choosing Canadian seafood even easier.

The campaign has partnered with over 300 Sobeys and Safeway locations across Canada to feature “Choose Canadian Seafood” labels, making it simple for consumers to identify Canadian seafood products. Metro locations across Ontario will also offer their customers complimentary, easy-to-follow recipe booklets that showcase a diverse range of Canadian seafood recipes.

“The campaign’s website has undergone a significant transformation. It now includes a comprehensive Seafood Guide, highlighting the nutritional benefits and industry sustainability of Canadian seafood,” Timothy Kennedy, President & CEO, CAIA. “Our monthly newsletter will also keep our consumers informed and engaged, providing continuous updates on the world of Canadian seafood.”

“A recent study from Dalhousie University showed an overwhelming 86.7% of Canadians regularly make fish and seafood staples in their diets, mainly driven by nutritional considerations,” says Paul Lansbergen, President, FCC. “With 64% citing health as their primary motivator, the results underscore the relevance of the ‘Choose Canadian Seafood’ initiative. It’s clear we’re on the right track, particularly with the Millennial cohort, who place a premium on the twin pillars of health and environmental sustainability in their consumption choices.”

The expanded “Choose Canadian Seafood” campaign, in partnership with major retailers, will serve as a driver for those who value health, sustainability, and convenience. With the festive season approaching, there is no better time to discover, select, and celebrate the true taste of Canada with our enhanced in-store presence and digital resources. Join us in celebrating the bounty of Canada’s seas while making informed, responsible choices that support our local producers and the environment.

This project is funded via the Canadian Fish and Seafood Opportunities Fund (CFSOF). You can learn more about the CFSOF here.

About the Canadian Aquaculture Industry Alliance (CAIA):

The Canadian Aquaculture Industry Alliance (CAIA) is the national association that speaks for Canada’s seafood farmers, representing their interests in Ottawa to regulators, policymakers and political leaders. With a membership that reaches coast to coast to coast, comprised of finfish, shellfish and aquatic plant farmers, feed companies and suppliers, as well as regional aquaculture associations, CAIA is a passionate advocate for the quality and sustainability of farmed seafood. For more information, visit: www.aquaculture.ca.

About The Fisheries Council of Canada:

The Fisheries Council of Canada (FCC) is the voice of Canada’s wild-capture fish and seafood producers, promoting a healthy resource and prosperous sector playing a vital role in the Canadian economy. Our members include small, medium and larger-sized companies along with Indigenous enterprises that harvest and process fish from Canada’s three oceans. For more information, visit: www.fisheriescouncil.ca