Commercial Hook-and-Line Harvest of King Mackerel in Federal Waters of the Gulf of Mexico Southern Zone Will Close on March 4, 2020

Commercial hook-and-line harvest of king mackerel in federal waters of the Gulf of Mexico (Gulf) Southern Zone (depicted in map below) will close at 12:01 a.m., local time, on March 4, 2020.

Commercial hook-and-line harvest will reopen at 12:01 a.m., local time, on July 1, 2020.

WHY THIS CLOSURE IS HAPPENING:

The 2019/2020 commercial hook-and-line quota for the Gulf Southern zone is 575,400 pounds.

Updated landings data indicate that commercial hook-and-line harvest of king mackerel in this zone is approaching the quota.

In accordance with the regulations NOAA Fisheries is required to close harvest for a species when the quota has been met or is projected to be met. This closure is needed to prevent overfishing (too many fish being harvested).

DURING THE CLOSURE: