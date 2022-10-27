Employee owned Keltic Seafoods has been bought out by the Pacific Seafood Group

Employee owned Keltic Seafoods has been bought out by Pacific Seafood Group.

“We can confirm that as of Oct. 19, 2022, Keltic Seafoods is part of Pacific Seafood Group,” stated a news release from Keltic that also noted the full leadership team will continue with Mickey Flanagan still serving in the role of CEO.

According to the release, there are no plans to make any changes to the operations.

Flanagan said the team at Keltic Seafoods has “built a successful company that with the right partner could realize further growth and opportunities for our team. After much vetting, it was clear that our long-time vendor, Pacific Seafood, is that partner. They are committed to Keltic remaining Keltic and proudly share our same values of giving back to the community and sustainable products.”

