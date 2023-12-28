Executive Order Bars Imports of Russian Fish that is Processed in Other Countries

Russian seafood will no longer be legally allowed in US markets after it is processed in China, under an executive order issued Friday by President Joe Biden.

The action seeks to close a loophole that the Russian seafood industry was able to use to skirt import sanctions put in place in 2022 in response to the invasion of Ukraine.

The ban is now extended to any seafood caught in Russian waters or by Russian-flagged vessels, “notwithstanding whether such products have been incorporated or substantially transformed into other products outside of the Russian Federation,” the executive order says.

While the executive order affects other products, including alcoholic beverages and diamonds, it provides special relief to an Alaska seafood industry that has been struggling with competition from a flood of Russian fish, Alaska’s US senators said.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Alaska Beacon