Maine Shrimp Fishery Faces Potential Permanent Closure

PORTLAND, Maine — Regulators are considering a permanent closure of the northern shrimp fishery off the coast of Maine and New Hampshire.

The Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission’s Northern Shrimp Section met in Portland last week to discuss several issues related to the northern shrimp.

There has not been a northern shrimp fishing season in the Gulf of Maine since 2013. A moratorium was placed on the fishery because the shrimp population collapsed.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: WMTW