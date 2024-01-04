Md. Senators Introduce Bipartisan Legislation to Support Seafood Industry

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senators Chris Van Hollen and Ben Cardin (both D-Md.) welcomed the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) release in November of 130,716 H-2B temporary nonagricultural worker visas for fiscal year 2024 as they announced that they have joined U.S. Senators Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska), Mark Warner and Tim Kaine (both D-Va.) in introducing bipartisan legislation to improve the H-2B program to help ensure Maryland seafood companies can hire the seasonal workforce they need to operate at full capacity.

The fiscal year 2024 visa allocation total is comprised of the 66,000 H-2B visas that DHS can release annually under the Immigration and Nationality Act, as well as 64,716 supplemental visas authorized by the fiscal year 2023 government funding legislation and short-term continuing resolution (CR) that the senators worked to pass.

This visa program is essential for the operations of Maryland’s crab and seafood small businesses, which have historically employed foreign workers through it when domestic workers cannot be found to fill these positions. However, in recent years, the H-2B visa program has become an increasingly uncertain source of labor as economy-wide demand for the program has surged, ultimately squeezing out the seafood industry. The senators’ legislation – the Save Our Seafood Act – addresses this issue by exempting seafood processors from the current annual 66,000-visa cap on the H-2B program.

