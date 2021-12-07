OBI Seafoods Meets Goal Of 100% Recyclable Packaging on all Canned Salmon; Crab Shell-Based Packages Created in CA

OBI Seafoods, which operates 10 processing plants in Alaska, has met its goal for 100% recyclable packaging on all of its canned salmon brands.

All the cans, lids, labels, holding trays and shrink wrap are included and any plastics used contain at least 30% recyclable materials.

The company is committed to ensuring that its packaging has the lowest possible impact on the planet, said CEO Mark Palmer, and will help their customers reach their sustainability goals.

