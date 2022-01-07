Port of Delcambre Receives Infrastructure Grant From Dept. of Transportation

The Twin Parish Port District has received a two million dollar grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation for infrastructure at the Port of Delcambre. The MARAD Port Infrastructure Development Program grant will fund dock restoration on two aging structures, as well as the construction of a new industrial fabrication facility.

“This grant could not have come through at a more vital time,” said Wendell Verret, Delcambre Port Director. “Hurricanes over the past two years have devastated the state’s seafood infrastructure.  Although Delcambre has not been affected, this money will start to rebuild important seafood infrastructure to give our fisherman more opportunities.”

Currently the Port of Delcambe docks serve as home to a fisherman direct seafood program, as well as Ocean Harvest, a seafood wholesaler.  Verret says in addition to dock restoration, the Delcambe Canal, also know as Bayou Carlin, will be dredged to a deeper depth to allow larger boats to dock.

