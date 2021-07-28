PureFish, Seafood Company Founded by San Diego Resident, Expands Sales to Local Markets

PureFish, a seafood company that since December has shipped crates of pre-trimmed frozen portions of fish and shellfish on oven-ready trays to customers’ homes, is expanding its sales into local retail markets.

PureFish was launched by San Diego resident Shahin Mobine, a fishing industry veteran who has been in the sustainable seafood industry for several years. His company has worked closely with ocean fishing companies as well as aquafarms in Scotland and Wales to market all-natural, free-swimming salmon, trout and other species.

