San Pedro Fish Market Closing

The San Pedro Fish Market will close its San Pedro location on March 3, the date its lease ends. The popular market, which has served diners for more than 66 years, will move to a temporary location while it searches for a permanent site. The move comes as a new development called West Harbor is under construction and expected to be completed in the area next year.

“San Pedro Fish Market is officially moving into the next phase of development and is excited to very soon have plans to share for our ‘pop up’ location within the West Harbor project, which will have plenty of seating and all the great seafood we’re known for,” the business wrote in a post on its Facebook page. The temporary location will be just a “short walk north” from where it currently stands.

The fish market, which first opened in 1956, offers a selection of fresh seafood. Customers can select from different options of raw seafood that is then prepared in dishes from the market’s menu. The family-owned business wants to create a larger location in West Harbor; current plans consist of a three-level indoor and outdoor establishment able to seat more that 5,000 customers.

