Salmon Farm Could be Headed for Landlocked Millinocket

A business group that wants to cultivate Atlantic salmon believes it has found a home for a large-scale fish farm in an unlikely location: a former paper mill in landlocked Millinocket.

Portland-based Katahdin Salmon and Our Katahdin, an economic development nonprofit, have signed a lease for 45 acres at the site of the former Great Northern Paper mill, where they hope to build a land-based recirculating aquaculture system.

Town and state officials are touting the $120 million to $140 million project as a sustainable way to produce large quantities of Maine-grown salmon to meet a seemingly insatiable national appetite for seafood. The facility also would create dozens of jobs at the redeveloped mill site, now known as One North.

