Solar Oysters and Blue Oyster Environmental Join Forces to Drive Sustainable Aquaculture Innovation

(Cambridge, MD) Solar Oysters LLC, a sustainable aquaculture technology producer, is pleased to announce a new partnership with Blue Oyster Environmental LLC, a vertically integrated oyster aquaculture company. This strategic collaboration aims to revolutionize aquaculture technology by using solar energy for oyster production and to enhance environmental sustainability and efficiency.

Solar Oysters LLC is an aquaculture technology company in Baltimore, MD. Their Solar Oyster Production System (SOPS) is estimated to produce up to 200,000 oysters in a 0.02-acre space. Traditional oyster farms often require multiple acres to produce a similar amount. The SOPS prototype has solar panels that rotate 575 oyster cages on five ladders to a depth of 16 feet. This increases the oysters’ access to varying food availability, dissolved oxygen, and salinity and exposes them to sunlight, which can inhibit biofouling. The SOPS technology includes a spray wash system powered by solar energy.

Blue Oyster Environmental (BOE) is a vertically integrated oyster company in pursuit of re-establishing the eastern oyster as a cornerstone species of the Chesapeake Bay ecosystem. BOE is a leader in assisting oyster farmers in quantifying and selling nutrient credits. BOE owns Hoopers Island Oyster Company, a full-service oyster production business that grows oysters and manufactures oyster aquaculture equipment. “We are excited to partner with Solar Oysters LLC to bring this innovative, game-changing technology to the aquaculture market,” said BOE CEO Jordan Shockley.

In late September 2023, the SOPS prototype was moved from the Baltimore harbor to Crocheron, MD. The SOPS prototype will operate on Hoopers Island Oyster Company’s lease on Fishing Bay in 2024. This new partnership will further develop the SOPS technology and enhance its operation. Blue Oyster Environmental will be the North American distributor of SOPS as the partnership brings this innovative technology to the aquaculture market.

“We look forward to working with Blue Oyster Environmental as our partner in bringing this potentially game-changing technology to growers and those interested in oyster restoration,” said Solar Oysters, LLC Business Director Steve Pattison.

Solar Oysters provides innovative, sustainable technology for the aquaculture industry. Their first commercially available Solar Oyster Production System (SOPS) is being sold for both oyster restoration and consumption. solaroysters.org

Blue Oyster Environmental is a vertically integrated oyster company enhancing the environmental vitality of the Chesapeake Bay and its surrounding communities by investing in essential infrastructure for oyster aquaculture and related activities. Through the cultivation, growth, and distribution of oysters, as well as the restoration of oyster reefs, BOE aims to promote water quality and support sustainable ecosystems. www.blueoysterenv.com

Hoopers Island Oyster Company is the leading provider of aquaculture grow-out equipment, seed, and branded Chesapeake Bay oysters. With a national market in equipment supply, HOIC maintains strong partnerships with oyster aquaculture entities across the United States, including academic institutions, farmers, and municipalities. hoopersisland.com