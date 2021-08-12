2021 Powered by Women – Carrie Jones-Barber

Tim Keenan, DBusiness Bakery August 12, 2021

Carrie Jones-Barber knew at a young age that she wanted to follow in her father’s, uncle’s, and grandfather’s footsteps at bakery supplier Dawn Foods in Jackson.

“There was one particular triggering event,” Jones-Barber recalls. “I was 12 years old, and I answered the phone late at night and a baker needed … my dad to help him with a problem. The next day, I decided I wanted to do what my dad did — solve people’s problems.”

From a donut mix with a 100-year-old secret blend of ingredients to gourmet chocolate, ready-to-serve cakes, and frozen muffins, Dawn Foods supplies a complete line of mixes, bases, icings, glazes, fillings, frozen dough, and fully baked products and equipment to food industry customers across the globe.

