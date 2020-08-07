7-Eleven Unveils New Fresh Baked Goods Program

7-Eleven is rolling out a new line of fresh pastries baked in stores nationally with a guarantee that they were never previously frozen.

New fresh-baked menu items include:

Lemon Poppy Seed Muffins

Chocolate Croissants

Halloween Cut Out Cookies

Chocolate Bretzels: Bretzels are the softer, doughier cousins of traditional pretzels.

Salted Caramel Cookies

Fresh baked goods will first appear in select stores where new equipment like ovens will be installed to allow for in-store baking. The brand plans to start with a pilot program in parts of Long Island, Florida and Texas, with plans to roll out in all future newly-constructed stores and within existing stores that can accommodate the required equipment.

