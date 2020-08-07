7-Eleven Unveils New Fresh Baked Goods Program

7-Eleven is rolling out a new line of fresh pastries baked in stores nationally with a guarantee that they were never previously frozen.
New fresh-baked menu items include:
- Lemon Poppy Seed Muffins
- Chocolate Croissants
- Halloween Cut Out Cookies
- Chocolate Bretzels: Bretzels are the softer, doughier cousins of traditional pretzels.
- Salted Caramel Cookies
Fresh baked goods will first appear in select stores where new equipment like ovens will be installed to allow for in-store baking. The brand plans to start with a pilot program in parts of Long Island, Florida and Texas, with plans to roll out in all future newly-constructed stores and within existing stores that can accommodate the required equipment.
