American Pie Council Urges Everyone Everywhere To Enjoy a Slice on National Pie Day, Jan. 23, 2020

ORLANDO – Whether it is apple, pumpkin, pecan, blueberry, cherry, peach, Key lime, lemon meringue, coconut cream, sweet potato, mince or countless more, the sweet, savory tastes are as American as… well, you know.

On Jan. 23, 2020, the American Pie Council® (APC) invites everyone from sea to shining sea to celebrate National Pie Day with a small slice of heaven, the perfect end to any meal or a delicious, “just because” indulgence.

Meanwhile, preparations continue for the 25th APC National Pie Championships, a three-day festival of all things pie in Orlando that will crown the country’s most mouth-watering creations from amateur, professional and commercial bakers. This year’s competition will take place April 23 – 25, 2020 at Renaissance Orlando at SeaWorld®. Entries are now available for amateur, professional and commercial contestants on piecouncil.org.

During 2019’s event, kitchen competitors from across the U.S. and Canada faced off in the world’s No. 1 vacation destination, where hundreds of pies were sampled by more than 200 judges to select the nation’s best in a wide array of flavor categories.

According to Linda Hoskins, the APC’s executive director, the annual celebration known as National Pie Day dates to the mid-1970s and has been sponsored by the American Pie Council since 1986.

“While we know that people enjoy pies all year long, we encourage everyone on Jan. 23 to pause, pick up a fork and share their favorite pie with friends and loved ones. Then join us in Orlando in April when we’ll pick the best of the best!”

Pie fans are encouraged to share their appreciation with hashtag #NationalPieDay on social media. Which is your favorite?

For more information about the American Pie Council, National Pie Day and the APC National Pie Championships, visit www.PieCouncil.org.

About the American Pie Council

The American Pie Council (APC) is the only organization committed to preserving America’s pie heritage and promoting American’s love affair with pies. Designed to raise awareness, enjoyment and consumption of sweet and savory pies, the APC offers amateur, professional and commercial memberships. As part of the Pie Community members can participate in a variety of network and promotional opportunities provided by the APC and will have access to all information that we have available for the pie baking industry. The APC has designated and registered National Pie Day, January 23rd. For details, visit piecouncil.org.