Studmuffin Desserts Rolls Out its Signature Cookie Bites & Bleecker Street Brittle in More Than 300 Sprouts Farmers Market Locations

New York, NY – Studmuffin Desserts, Inc. the food & beverage company known for its all natural, handcrafted with big flavor, and low calorie Cookie Bites —today announces the debut of its Signature Cookie Bites & Gluten-Free Bleecker Street Brittle in more than 300 Sprouts Farmers Market locations across the U.S. Studmuffin Desserts’ products will begin rolling out in Sprouts Farmers Market locations in over 20 states, beginning December 13.

Sprouts Farmers Market customers can purchase Studmuffin Desserts’ all-natural, handcrafted with big flavor but low-calorie Signature Cookie Bites and Gluten-Free Bleecker Street Brittle for $6.99. Studmuffin Desserts’ products will be available in the bakery section and aisle, alongside other leading all natural brands.

Having launched its products to market in 2013, Studmuffin Desserts originally sold high-end cookie gift packs and distributed primarily through luxury department stores, such as Bergdorfs, Neiman Marcus, and Saks Fifth Avenue; and specialty food retailers, including Bristol Farms, Rouses Markets, and Sendiks. In 2019, the brand expanded production and introduced mainstream packaging in an effort to expand its offering into grocery store chains.

Practically indistinguishable from the cakes and pies its Signature Cookie Bites were inspired by, all of Studmuffin Desserts products are 100% all natural and made using the highest quality, premium all natural ingredients available. Eleven of its Signature Cookie Bites are only 150 calories (compared to a medium-sized cookie, which has about 50 calories, or a slice of cake or pie, which averages at 480 calories). They also have less fat and sugar.

“When I worked in investment banking, I was the guy who, at the end of the day when a colleague invited me for drinks, really wanted a slice of cake instead. But when I couldn’t find anything that was all natural, low calorie, and still tasted great, I transformed my grandmother’s family recipes into what is today Studmuffin Desserts,” said Seth Raphaeli, CEO of Studmuffin Desserts, Inc. “We hope that our partnership with Sprouts Farmers Market let’s us reach others who are looking to indulge without the guilt.”

Studmuffin Desserts launched in New York City in 2013, when founder Seth Raphaeli left his job on Wall Street, determined to get his dessert fix without the guilt.

Other Studmuffin Desserts products include the Big Apple Bites, an apple pie cookie bite; Marie Antoinettes, a brilliantly colorful birthday cake cookie bite; and the Key Lime Sublimes, a key lime pie cookie bite.

About Studmuffin Desserts

Studmuffin Desserts, Inc. is a food & beverage company known for its all-natural, handcrafted with big flavor, and low calorie Signature Cookie Bites. Indistinguishable from their cake and pie flavor profiles, Studmuffin Desserts’ Signature Cookie Bites varieties are 100% natural and made using only the highest-quality, premium ingredients. The company launched in NYC in 2013, when founder Seth Raphaeli left his job on Wall Street, determined he could figure out how to get his dessert fix without the guilt. The company currently sells in stores including Bristol Farms, DeCicco & Sons, Rouses Markets, and Sendiks Markets, and has also expanded into Canada and Saudi Arabia. In 2019, Studmuffin Desserts will expand across the U.S. market via a partnership with Sprouts Farmers Market that spans more than 300 locations coast to coast.