AMPAK Company Announces Availability of Encapsulated Ingredients

LARCHMONT, N.Y. – AMPAK Company, Inc., a full-line importer and supplier of specialty ingredients, serving manufacturers worldwide, has announced that they will unveil a range of encapsulated products for the baking industry, through a partnership with Sudeep, one of their leading suppliers. Sudeep is accredited with FSSC 22000, EXCiPACT, WHO GMP, ISO 9001:2015, HACCP, Kosher and Halal/MUI Halal certification.

The new line of encapsulated ingredients expands on the wide range of high-quality bakery products already offered by AMPAK, including emulsifiers, specialty sugars, hydrocolloids, and powdered fats, which provide multiple solutions for the manufacturers of baked goods.

The product additions will offer even more options for functions such as increasing volume, improving texture, and lowering acidity. Microencapsulation also helps to stabilize core nutrients. “The encapsulated ingredients are carefully engineered to meet the challenges faced by modern bakeries, enabling our commercial specialists to provide customized baking solutions”, said Amarish Parikh, President of AMPAK.

The line includes encapsulated ingredients such as Ammonium Bicarbonate, Sodium Bicarbonate, Calcium Propionate, Fumaric Acid, Sorbic Acid, Citric Acid, and Malic Acid. All the ingredients used in the manufacturing process are strictly Non-GMO. These products are extremely functional as leavening agents, flavor enhancers, preservatives and acidulants for multiple bakery applications.

About AMPAK Company, Inc.

AMPAK Company, Inc. (ampakcompany.com) is a diverse solutions partner in the global sourcing of high-quality ethical ingredients which provide functional benefits in a wide range of products across key market segments. For more than four decades, AMPAK Company, Inc. has served nutritional, food & beverage, pharmaceutical, and personal care manufacturers worldwide, with customized sourcing programs, providing over 400 products from more than 20 core suppliers. AMPAK Company, Inc. considers customer service and support a top priority and their experienced commercial specialists ensure that every customer has the necessary tools to succeed. As a minority certified supplier, AMPAK Company, Inc. satisfies supplier diversity objectives.