An Exclusive Collaboration Between Roberto Cavalli and Olivieri 1882

Introducing the signature Panettone for the Christmas holidays: Roberto Cavalli by Olivieri 1882

November 2024 — From the distinctive elegance of Roberto Cavalli and the craftsmanship of Olivieri 1882, leading name in artisanal pastry, comes a unique creation dedicated to the most discerning lovers of Italian excellence: Il Panettone Roberto Cavalli by Olivieri 1882. This panettone celebrates the fusion of Made in Italy pastry art and fashion, a bold and passionate reinterpretation of one of the most beloved symbols of Milanese and Italian tradition.

Il Panettone Roberto Cavalli by Olivieri 1882 (1 kg) stands out for its soft and aromatic dough, prepared only with live sourdough, without any preservatives or artificial flavours. This traditional Christmas creation is enriched with candied orange, premium sultana raisins, and delicate black Bourbon vanilla seeds. An elegant and delicate delight, handcrafted with the highest-quality ingredients through a four-day double fermentation process that ensures lightness and digestibility.

The packaging of this Special Edition reflects the luxurious and glamorous style of Roberto Cavalli with a refined tin box featuring the iconic “Ray of Gold” print, which makes this panettone the perfect gift for the holidays. An idea that combines aesthetic refinement and quality, encapsulating the essence of the collaboration in a gourmet product that will be available for purchase on www.olivieri1882.com, in select Gourmet stores in Italy and worldwide, and at an exclusive space on the sixth floor of La Rinascente in Piazza Duomo, Milan.

Roberto Cavalli

Founded in 1970, Roberto Cavalli is a leading Italian brand in fashion, accessories and luxury lifestyle.

Defined by a glamorous contemporary aesthetic, the brand is the quintessential expression of Italian excellence, craftsmanship and its Mediterranean origins. The Roberto Cavalli portfolio is positioned within the luxury segment and includes the Home, Junior, Eyewear, Perfumes, Watches and Just Cavalli collections. Roberto Cavalli SpA is currently owned by Auriel Investment SA.

www.robertocavalli.com

Olivieri 1882

With strong roots in Italian tradition, Olivieri 1882 is well known in the artisanal pastry world. Founded in Arzignano (VI) Italy, the brand first began as a small family-run bakery and is run today by the 5th generation, Nicola and Andrea Olivieri. In the past 140+ years, Olivieri 1882 has grown to become one of the most respected names in the industry both at home and abroad. The brand is constantly evolving, with a clear goal: to represent Italian excellence and promote authentic artisanal production through a contemporary lens.

www.olivieri1882.com