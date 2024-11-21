Checkoff Supports General Mills With Yogurt-Based Snack Launch

ROSEMONT, Ill. – The dairy checkoff partnered with General Mills to create YoBark, a yogurt-based snack designed to give families a tasty option and expand yogurt’s presence in the snacking category.

YoBark is refrigerated and combines the creaminess of yogurt with the crunchy texture of Nature Valley Granola, offering a multi-sensory flavor experience. It is available at Albertson’s, Safeway and Walmart and will reach more retailers nationwide in the coming months.

Dairy Management Inc. (DMI) has been working with General Mills on this concept since 2021, providing consumer insights on why “tweens” (ages 12-13) have decreased their yogurt consumption. DMI also provided new product concept development, package design and research and development support.

“Recognizing this trend, we partnered with General Mills and co-funded research to develop product concepts that would appeal to this demographic,” said Chris Urban, vice president of growth platforms and partnerships for DMI. “The lead concept that emerged from our collaboration was YoBark, which received the highest-ranking score in our concept evaluations.”

Urban said the product, which comes in a stand-up pouch in strawberry and honey vanilla flavors, delivers a nutritious snack that appeals to parents who are seeking options for their families beyond traditional snack foods.

“Our strategy targets families,” Urban said. “Moms often act as gatekeepers for household purchases, but it’s crucial that the product also appeals to their tweens. We found that YoBark meets the health standards moms want while offering a fun, snackable form that tweens enjoy. It’s also designed to be shareable, tapping into tweens’ social interactions.”

To learn more about dairy checkoff strategies designed to increase sales and trust, visit www.DairyCheckoff.com

About Dairy Management Inc.

Dairy Management Inc.™ (DMI) is funded by America’s more than 26,000 dairy farmers, as well as dairy importers. Created to help increase sales and demand for dairy products, DMI and its related organizations work to increase demand for dairy through research, education and innovation, and to maintain confidence in dairy foods, farms and businesses. DMI manages National Dairy Council and the American Dairy Association, and founded the U.S. Dairy Export Council, and the Innovation Center for U.S. Dairy.