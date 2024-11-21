Santa Claus Declares Almond Breeze His Preferred Holiday Drink

With fewer calories and sugar than dairy, Almond Breeze Almondmilk has become the North Pole’s perfect swap for dairy milk

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Santa Claus and Blue Diamond Growers, the world’s leading almond marketer and processor, announce Santa’s official decision to make a switch this holiday season. Long known for enjoying cookies with a glass of cold milk, Santa is now choosing Almond Breeze Almondmilk, a deliciously creamy plant-based milk with less sugar and fewer calories than traditional dairy milk.1

While Santa doesn’t usually ask for gifts, this year he’s calling on families to bring a lighter taste to the holidays by leaving out a glass of Almond Breeze with his plate of cookies. Almond Breeze Almondmilk products are nutritious and are perfect for consumers who are sensitive to dairy, prefer vegan options, or simply want to enjoy a plant-based milk with a creamy texture and fewer calories.

Santa’s holiday favorites include:

: A limited-time holiday exclusive, this family favorite has the classic rich and creamy taste of traditional eggnog with only 70 calories per serving. Almond Breeze Almondmilk Nog is lactose-free, gluten-free, soy-free, and free of eggs. Almond Breeze Extra Creamy Almondmilk : Containing just 80 calories per serving, Almond Breeze Extra Creamy Almondmilk is made with almond oil from California-grown Blue Diamond almonds. Extra Creamy Almondmilk is a delicious non-dairy milk with a smooth and extra creamy texture. Because of its thicker texture, it’s delicious in coffee and a great 1:1 swap for recipes that call for dairy milk. SRP: $4.79

Almond Breeze Unsweetened Original: Provides a touch of almond's natural sweetness without the added sugar. Containing half the calories of dairy milk2 and zero grams of sugar, Unsweetened Original Almondmilk is versatile to use in smoothies, cereal, baking, or enjoyed on its own by the glass. SRP: $4.59 (64 oz)

“Even the most classic holiday traditions can be enjoyed with joy and balance,” said Taylor Grasso, Dietitian and Santa’s Nutritionist. “Whether you’re leaving out a glass for Santa or looking for a delicious, feel-good option for holiday gatherings, Almond Breeze offers something for everyone to decks the halls deliciously without sacrificing flavor.”

With the busiest night of the year just around the corner, Santa needs a treat that’s tasty and bright. Between delivering presents, scaling chimneys and keeping his reindeer on course, he’s looking forward to enjoying a beverage that’s nutritious and equally delicious. “All I want for Christmas this year is Almond Breeze,” Santa said.

More Than a Plant-Based Alternative

Almond Breeze Almondmilk varieties are lactose-free, soy-free, and an excellent source of calcium. These beverages start with California-grown, cared for by Blue Diamond’s grower-owners, many of which are small family farms that span generations. Almond Breeze’s quality is a legacy consumers can count on every day. With wide flavor varieties that add extra dimensions of taste, Almond Breeze Almondmilk is a fridge staple for families looking for nutritional value.

Almond Breeze Extra Creamy Almondmilk, Unsweetened Original Almondmilk, and Almondmilk Nog are available in grocery stores and major retailers nationwide. For more information on Almond Breeze and other almondmilk varieties, visit www.AlmondBreeze.com

About Blue Diamond

Blue Diamond Growers, a grower-owned cooperative representing approximately 3,000 of California’s almond farmers, is the world’s leading almond marketer and processor. Established in 1910, it created the California almond industry and opened world markets for almonds. Blue Diamond is dedicated to delivering the benefits of almonds around the world and does so by providing high-quality almonds, almond ingredients and branded products. Headquartered in Sacramento, the company employs more than 1,600 people throughout its processing plants, receiving stations and gift shops. To learn more about Blue Diamond Growers, visit www.bluediamond.com and follow the company on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter.

1 1 cup of dairy milk contains 12g of sugar and 150 calories. 1 cup of Almond Breeze® Extra Creamy contains 4g of sugar and 80 calories.

2 1 cup of USDA whole dairy milk contains 150 calories vs. 1 cup Almond Breeze® Unsweetened Original contains 30 calories.