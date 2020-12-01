Starr Ranch Growers Sweetens The Holiday Season With Everything Apples

Wenatchee, WASH – Starr Ranch Growers is making the holiday season a little sweeter this year with apple-centric baked goods recipes, blog posts and giveaways designed to encourage holiday baking and creativity in the kitchen during the fall and winter.

The six weeks of sweets contest promotion, Eat, Bake, Love, launched Nov. 16 and continues through Dec. 25.

“This year people are looking for comfort, security and indulgence and we hope to inspire shoppers to embrace this season we’re in, utilize apples in their latest creations and bundle up and bake,” said Dan Davis, director of business development.

The company kicked off the promotion by partnering with Leavenworth, Wash., based Wicked Good Cheesecakes, to send special edition JUICIÔ Caramel apple cheesecakes and fresh JUICIÔ apples to micro-influencers on the east and west coasts.

The company hopes the apple cheesecakes will inspire influencers to create something special in their own kitchens with JUICIÔ apples, and to share the news about the contest and sweet giveaways with their audiences, Davis said.

The Eat, Bake, Love promotional contest is open to everyone in the United States with access to Instagram. Participants are asked to follow the @starr_ranch_growers and @juici_apple sites on Instagram as the company works to build a community on its new JUICI page. Then, they’re asked to like photos posted on the pages, tag their baking-loving friends (more tags equal more submissions), and for an extra submission – subscribe to the company’s Harvest Home blog linked in its Instagram bio. One winner will be randomly selected each week and announced via Instagram stories, with the six-weeks of giveaways ending on a sweet note on Christmas day.

Prizes include a Cuisinart bread maker, KitchenAid artisan stand mixer, Le Creuset stoneware 8-piece bakeware set, non-stick 6-piece baking essentials set and more. To make the contest even more attractive for at-home bakers, Starr Ranch will gift secondary prizes designed for comfort such as a Sherpa throw blanket, Sherpa robe, sleep eye mask, custom JUICIÔ candles and an Amazon Fire Stick.

By encouraging subscriptions to its Harvest Home blog as part of contest entry criteria, the company hopes new subscribers will return to the blog for content they can use throughout the year.

“We are excited for the opportunity to connect and bring value, inspiration, comfort and baking traditions to our shoppers during a new and ever-changing landscape this holiday season,” Davis said.

For more information about the company and its products visit https://starranch.com.

About Starr Ranch

Starr Ranch Growers is a family-owned business in Wenatchee, Wash., that manages more than 13,000 acres of tree fruit orchards and packs in multiple locations across Washington and Oregon.