Holiday Inspiration: Garden Media Group Shares Gift Ideas and Products for Winter 2021

With the promise of a bright holiday season ahead for 2021, gardening and houseplant gifts are poised to bring joy to millions of households as the season of giving returns.

Whether you’re curating gifts for master gardeners or newbies, these products offer something special for everyone on the list!

Beautiful Blooms for a Color-Filled Season

Add a little magic to the holidays with the stunning scarlet blooms of October Magic® Ruby™ Camellia! Ruby’s fully double Christmas red blooms decorate deep olive green, super glossy foliage, lending softness and splendid color to the landscape. Blooming heavily throughout the fall, Ruby measures 3-4’ high by 4-5’ wide when mature and thrives in USDA Zones 7-9. A compact semi-dwarf, Ruby makes the perfect gift for a container planting, accent, cut flower garden, and more!

A Snowy White Azalea – Perfect for Pots!

Encore® Azalea Autumn Angel offers billowy blooms that look like a layer of freshly fallen snow when they emerge. Like all Encore Azaleas, this repeat bloomer provides a dazzling show spring through autumn. With huge, crisp white single blooms spanning 3 inches, bright evergreen foliage lends year-round visual interest to this compact plant. Measuring 3’ by 3’ when mature, Autumn Angel looks beautiful in planters, en masse, or as an accent in the landscape, and is suitable for USDA Zones 7a – 10b.

Cheers to This Clever Watering System!

Raise a glass to the holiday season – and while you’re at it, give your plants a drink too!

Bio Green has crafted a unique new watering system, the Hydro Wine, that adapts wine bottles into watering systems! Hydro Wine is designed to give your plant the right amount of water by allowing the soil to soak up what it needs via terra cotta stake. Hydro Wine is perfect for long weekends and busy plant parents. Take the holiday fun to the next level by decorating the wine bottles to fit any aesthetic!

Perfect for Small Spaces

The new folding watering can and collapsible bucket from Centurion were created with storage and mobility in mind. Their heavy-duty non-porous silicone offers superior strength. The foldable and detachable parts make them easy to use in any space. Whether you are working with a small container garden or a large backyard operation, these products work with every kind of project and space.

Made to Last Tools

This 3-piece lawn and garden set from Centurion delivers everything you need to get your yard back into tip-top shape. Trim and cut tree branches, bushes and plants quickly with the ergonomic style steel lopper, heavy hardened carbon steel hedge shears and a comfortable molded grip pruner. Bright yellow handles make them easy to find in the garden.

Amaryllis and Paperwhites Make the Holidays Sparkle!

This holiday season, give the gift of long-lasting, fresh flowers. Amaryllis and Paperwhites are bulbs that can grow and bloom indoors for many weeks during the gray days of winter. Amaryllis come in a wide array of colors and forms to accent any holiday décor. Paperwhites, relatives of the daffodils, fill the air with a delightful fragrance. These gifts will brighten your loved ones’ spirits all through the holiday season. For inspiration please visit www.flowerbulbs.com