The National Garden Bureau Names Lilies the 2024 Bulb of the Year and Flowerbulb.eu Names Asiatic Lilies the 2024 Bulb of the Year!

Lilies have achieved the extraordinary honor of being crowned the 2024 Bulb of the Year not just once but twice! The National Garden Bureau’s prestigious recognition and Flowerbulb.eu’s matching declaration of Asiatic Lilies as the 2024 Bulb of the Year solidify these blossoms’ status as the height of horticultural excellence.

Introducing award-winning lilies into the garden is a surefire way to elevate its charm and allure. Renowned for their enchanting colors and timeless elegance, lilies will effortlessly become the focal point of your outdoor living space. The diverse range of lily varieties means there is one for every garden style or color pallet. Beyond their aesthetic appeal, lilies are a gardener’s dream, requiring minimal effort for cultivation. Their graceful stems and captivating blooms enhance the visual landscape and infuse a sense of tranquility, transforming any garden into a serene retreat.

Low Maintenance: Lilies are generally low-maintenance plants. They require a sunny site and well-draining soil but don’t demand constant attention.

Lilies are generally low-maintenance plants. They require a sunny site and well-draining soil but don’t demand constant attention. Perennial Nature: Lilies are perennial plants, meaning they come back year after year, providing long-lasting beauty to your garden. Hardy in zones 4-9.

Lilies are perennial plants, meaning they come back year after year, providing long-lasting beauty to your garden. Hardy in zones 4-9. Attract Pollinators: The vibrant, single blooms attract hummingbirds and other pollinators like bees and butterflies, contributing to a healthier and more biodiverse ecosystem.

The vibrant, single blooms attract hummingbirds and other pollinators like bees and butterflies, contributing to a healthier and more biodiverse ecosystem. Fragrant and Non-fragrant Flowers: Many lily varieties are delightfully fragrant. Oriental lilies, in particular, are known for their captivating perfume. Asiatic lilies are the perfect choice for people who don’t care for the fragrance.

Many lily varieties are delightfully fragrant. Oriental lilies, in particular, are known for their captivating perfume. Asiatic lilies are the perfect choice for people who don’t care for the fragrance. Great for Container Growing: Many shorter lily varieties can be successfully grown in containers. Making them suitable for individuals with limited garden space or those who prefer gardening on patios and balconies.

Many shorter lily varieties can be successfully grown in containers. Making them suitable for individuals with limited garden space or those who prefer gardening on patios and balconies. Pro Tip: Extend the season of color by planting midsummer blooming Asiatic lilies together with late summer blooming Oriental lilies.

Lilies offer a combination of visual appeal, versatility, and low maintenance, making them a popular and rewarding choice for all gardeners. And, by selecting award-winning lilies, you not only enhance the aesthetics of your garden but also actively support biodiversity.

Flowerbulb.eu is a promotional agency for the flower bulb sector. Their goal is to educate and inspire new and experienced gardeners. They do not sell flower bulbs; they encourage consumers to visit their local retailer. High-resolution images are available royalty-free when citing FlowerBulbs.com as the source. Visit www.flowerbulb.eu for more information.

Garden Media Group ignites buzz for clients, offers innovative public relations campaigns, and secures top media placements and partnerships. The boutique PR and marketing firm is known as the best in the home and garden, horticulture, outdoor living, and lawn and landscape industries. Its annual Garden Trends Report is among the most published trade and consumer news garden studies. Visit www.gardenmediagroup.com for more information.

Disclaimer: Funded by the European Union. Views and opinions expressed are however those of the author(s) only and do not necessarily reflect those of the European Union or the European Research Executive Agency (REA). Neither the European Union nor the granting authority can be held responsible for them.