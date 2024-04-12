Recap: California Spring Trials 2024

HilverdaFlorist looks back on a successful and thriving week at the California Spring Trials 2024. During this week, the latest genetics for the North American market were presented. Also, a selection of new branding concepts were shown to the market.

During CAST we presented our newest genetics in, among others, Gerbera Garvinea®, Alstroemeria Inticancha®, Alstroemeria Summer Paradise® and Salvia Salgoon®. Haven’t you visited our show, or do you want to experience this all over again? Make sure to check out our video presentation by Mazanne & Stef:

CAST Highlight: Garden Gerbera Garvinea® Sweet Blaze

Garvinea® Sweet Blaze sets any garden on fire! This flaming colour combination is the newest addition to the Garvinea® Sweet Series, offering sturdy garden Gerberas. Garvinea® varieties have great weather tolerance and provide lots of flowers from early spring until the first frost – for 3 seasons straight.

