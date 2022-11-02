HilverdaFlorist Invites You to Visit Novelty Days Next Week

HilverdaFlorist Floral November 2, 2022

You are welcome during our Novelty Days  next week from 7-11 November to see our cut flower introductions for 2023 as one of the first!

HilverdaFlorist is happy to tell you all about the improved genetics, surprising colour presentations and more!

During the Novelty Days you will discover our assortment in Alstroemeria, Dianthus, Gerbera, Gypsophila, Helleborus, Limonium and Scabiosa

Meet the promising Alstroemeria Jooolz, successful Mini Gerbera Juna, bright yellow Limonium Glossy Wings and many other newbies.

Visit the event website for more information and register: https://www.hilverdaflorist.com/noveltydays

Related Articles

Floral

Selecta One and Evanthia will Join Forces at FlowerTrials 2022

Selecta One Floral April 11, 2022

The preparations for FlowerTrials® 2022 (14th-17th of June) have started. After a long period of time with hardly any possibilities for novelties to be presented directly to clients, we together with Evanthia are looking forward to this event – a time for catching up with clients, whilst showing new and well-known products and concepts.
This year will be different than last time FlowerTrials® as we will team up for the FlowerTrials® 2022 at a new location: Green ’05 in the Westland region in the Netherlands.