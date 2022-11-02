HilverdaFlorist Invites You to Visit Novelty Days Next Week

You are welcome during our Novelty Days next week from 7-11 November to see our cut flower introductions for 2023 as one of the first!

HilverdaFlorist is happy to tell you all about the improved genetics, surprising colour presentations and more!

During the Novelty Days you will discover our assortment in Alstroemeria, Dianthus, Gerbera, Gypsophila, Helleborus, Limonium and Scabiosa

Meet the promising Alstroemeria Jooolz, successful Mini Gerbera Juna, bright yellow Limonium Glossy Wings and many other newbies.

Visit the event website for more information and register: https://www.hilverdaflorist.com/noveltydays