The SF Market Merchants Support Newly-Opened Lucky Supermarket in Food Desert of The Bayview Community

The SF Market, a key pillar of the San Francisco Bay Area’s critical food infrastructure, is pleased to share that their merchants will be providing fresh produce to the recently opened Lucky supermarket in the Bayview Hunters Point community. On October 26, 2022, the new Lucky supermarket held its ribbon-cutting (see press coverage links) and grand opening ceremony. The new store is located in the neighborhood of Bayview Hunters Point, which had been identified as a food desert. The SF Market merchants will be partnering with Lucky Bayview to ensure the Bayview Hunters Point community is well served with fresh, healthy produce.

LATEST PRESS COVERAGE

https://www.sfgate.com/food/article/Lucky-grocery-store-in-SF-Bayview-17007610.php

https://abc7news.com/lucky-bayview-sf-food-desert-grocery/12381207/

https://sfstandard.com/business/lucky-bayview-opens-pledging-neighborhood-focus-and-staying-power/

https://www.nbcbayarea.com/news/local/san-francisco/san-francisco-bayview-new-supermarket/3059858/

ABOUT THE SF MARKET

The SF Market makes things grow–for farmers, distributors, wholesalers, retailers, restaurants, and communities. Home to 26 merchants in a single vibrant San Francisco marketplace, our diverse range of produce businesses supplies the widest, best-tasting selection of fresh produce available in Northern California. The SF Market is a platform for critical access and scale–providing the food infrastructure, programs, and relationships that help hundreds of farmers, Bay Area food businesses, and their communities thrive. The SF Market is San Francisco’s original–and only–wholesale produce market. As a pillar of the Bay Area’s food economy and a non-profit social enterprise, we create jobs for over 500 people and foster efficiency, diversity, and innovation. The market moves millions of pounds annually of fresh produce through the Bay Area, occupies 485,000 sq. ft. of food-focused warehouse and logistics space in San Francisco’s Bayview Hunters Point neighborhood, and has reinvestment plans to upgrade our facility designed to support new food businesses and an engaged community. The SF Market’s focus on growth extends to the entire food system–with programs directed toward healthy food access, food waste reduction, and much more. Learn more at www.thesfmarket.org.