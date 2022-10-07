The SF Market Congratulates Arcadio’s Produce On Growth and Market Expansion

SAN FRANCISCO — The SF Market, a key pillar of the San Francisco Bay Area’s critical food infrastructure, is pleased to share the continued success and growth of one of its many merchants. Arcadio’s Produce recently signed a 10-year lease to expand their business space footprint. What began in 2010 as a small business operating out of a single truck, Arcadio’s Produce has now outgrown their current merchant space within The SF Market campus and has moved their operations to a location with triple the space within The SF Market.

“The Arcadio’s Produce story is so inspiring and a reminder of many other merchants that began their dream of starting a produce company at The SF Market,” said Michael Janis, General Manager of The SF Market. “We hope that our role in providing them space and a sound operating environment to start and scale their business has been and will continue to be a foundation for their success.”

Arcadio’s Produce reaches San Francisco area restaurants, food businesses and community-based nonprofits and has expanded their delivery area to multiple counties in the Bay Area, including Alameda, Napa, Santa Clara and Contra Costa. In 2020, during the height of the pandemic, Arcadio’s Produce pivoted their business model and quickly began a new initiative to start packing, selling, and delivering produce boxes directly to families in need through non-profit organizations. Thanks to this new initiative, they were able to secure a contract with the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) and got others within the City of San Francisco and many other programs to serve the local community.

“It’s been a blessing to be able to share our experience and products with many community partners in the Bay Area. The colleagues and friends we met at The SF Market quickly became family,” said Manuel Orozco, CEO of Arcadio’s Produce. “To have such a supportive and welcoming network of people within the industry was invaluable to our growth.”

Arcadio’s Produce is just one of the many examples of The SF Market providing merchants, farmers, and customers with the opportunity to expand their business and grow their reach by linking the fresh produce and food communities of San Francisco and beyond.

“We are extremely enthused that Arcadio’s Produce has chosen to begin their next chapter of growth where they began – at The SF Market,” continued Janis.

ABOUT THE SF MARKET

The SF Market makes things grow–for farmers, distributors, wholesalers, retailers, restaurants, and communities. Home to 26 merchants in a single vibrant San Francisco marketplace, our diverse range of produce businesses supplies the widest, best-tasting selection of fresh produce available in Northern California. The SF Market is a platform for critical access and scale–providing the food infrastructure, programs, and relationships that help hundreds of farmers, Bay Area food businesses, and their communities thrive. The SF Market is San Francisco’s original–and only–wholesale produce market. As a pillar of the Bay Area’s food economy and a non-profit social enterprise, we create jobs for over 500 people and foster efficiency, diversity, and innovation. The market moves millions of pounds annually of fresh produce through the Bay Area, occupies 485,000 sq. ft. of food-focused warehouse and logistics space in San Francisco’s Bayview Hunters Point neighborhood, and has reinvestment plans to upgrade our facility designed to support new food businesses and an engaged community. The SF Market’s focus on growth extends to the entire food system–with programs directed toward healthy food access, food waste reduction, and much more. Learn more at www.thesfmarket.org.