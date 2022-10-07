Fresh Prep, LLC’s Green Fork to Launch Throughout Save Mart and Lucky California Locations

CALIFORNIA/NEVADA – Fresh Prep, LLC is excited to announce that its retail line, Green Fork, has launched four salad kits across California and Nevada under The Save Mart Companies banners of Save Mart and Lucky California today, October 6th. The Everything But The Burger™ and All Hail Lemon Kale™ are two brand new SKUs from Green Fork and will join the Marvelous Mediterranean™ and Slammin’ Sesame™ as the first products from the line to hit the California and Nevada market for consumers to enjoy at home. In April, Fresh Prep, a Boskovich Fresh Food Group, Inc. subsidiary, debuted Green Fork, a fresh, inventive retail line of salad kits, tender leaves, salad blends, and packaged veg with a

mission to bring freshness and variety to every fork.

Green Fork is set to change the way consumers think about pre-packaged salads with inviting and playful packaging, a youthful edge, and chef-driven recipes. With no brand in the category appealing to younger, millennial consumers from a recipe convenience and relevancy standpoint, Green Fork finally fills this gap with the ultimate goal of capturing consumers earlier to build brand loyalty.

Deep Silver, Senior Director of Marketing at Fresh Prep and Boskovich Family Farms, led the development of Green Fork along with Chef Andrew Hunter (of Wolfgang Puck, Niman Ranch, and Kikkoman R&D fame) to bring modern flavors and delicious combinations to the line.

“We look forward to sharing the freshness and inventiveness of Green Fork with The Save Mart Companies’ loyal customers as we launch throughout their Save Mart and Lucky California locations across California and Nevada,” said Silver. “The Everything But The Burger and All Hail Lemon Kale salad kits are two new delicious salads that are packed with flavor, perfect for the family on the go or an exciting addition to the dinner table. We are excited to offer a product that The Save Mart Companies’ customers will be able to enjoy and incorporate into their healthy meal solutions and lifestyle.”

Green Fork will launch at Save Mart and Lucky California with four enticing flavor-forward salad kits, Marvelous Mediterranean, Slammin’ Sesame, All Hail Lemon Kail, and Everything But The Burger, in brightly colored, inviting packaging that lists the kits’ ingredients for consumers. The Marvelous Mediterranean will include a sweet balsamic dressing and will be packed with green cabbage, red cabbage, riced cauliflower, matchstick carrots, green kale, feta cheese crumbles, and seasoned flatbread strips. The Slammin’ Sesame will include a sesame ginger miso dressing with fresh to your fork ingredients like red cabbage, green cabbage, green kale, matchstick carrots, green onions, sesame bits, and sunflower seeds for a nice crunch.

The All Hail Lemon Kale salad kit will feature a citrusy lemon poppyseed dressing that pairs perfectly with the freshness of the green kale, brussel sprouts, broccoli stalk, green cabbage, red cabbage, roasted pepitas, and sweet cranberries. The Everything But The Burger salad kit includes crisp iceberg lettuce, green cabbage, red cabbage, green onion, carrots, parsley, dill pickle crouton crumble, crunchy bacon, and a secret burger sauce dressing. Top the Everything But The Burger salad kit on a juicy burger or enjoy it on its own.

All four salad kits will be distributed throughout Save Mart and Lucky California locations for a retail price ranging from $4.49-$4.99.

To stay up-to-date on the Fresh to Your Fork™ goodness of Green Fork, be sure to follow along via Instagram and Facebook. Interested retail partners can visit www.greenforkfresh.com and www.boskovichfarms.com/fresh-prep-products/green-fork, or email gwelch@boskovichfarms.com.

About Boskovich Family Farms:

Since 1915, the name Boskovich has been synonymous with fresh quality produce. It all began when Stephen Boskovich, a young Croatian immigrant, began farming on seven acres of land in

California’s San Fernando Valley. In 2021, four generations later, Boskovich Fresh Food Group,

Inc. is still family owned and operated. The company grows on more than 18,000 acres in California, Mexico, Nevada, and Arizona, producing over 30 different fruit and vegetable crops year-round and over 150 retail and grocery items. The vertically integrated organization is grouped into three arms: Boskovich Family Farms for sales of conventional commodity vegetables, Fresh Prep for processing and value-added vegetables, and 4Seasons Farms, LLC for operations and management of growing acres. The words of the Boskovich family farmers best sum up their success: “We Never Stop Growing.”