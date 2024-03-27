Diamond of California Debuts Crunchy Nut Toppers in Four Flavors, Available Now

The century-old producer of high-quality specialty nuts introduces a line of flavored premium

bite-size walnuts and pecans to add a crave-able crunch to salads and more

STOCKTON, Calif. – Diamond of California®, the century-old producer of “Made for Homemade” specialty nuts and pioneer of nut-based culinary products like Snack Walnuts, Snack Pecans and Nut Pie Crusts, announces the launch of its newest innovation, Crunchy Nut Toppers (SRP: $2.99/3oz). Crunchy Nut Toppers are made with bite-size pieces of nutrient-dense walnuts (an excellent source of ALA-Omega 3) and pecans, and are seasoned with simple ingredients to create a salad topping you can feel good about. Use them to add a crave-able crunch to salads, baked potatoes, veggie sides, and more. Crunchy Nut Toppers are available now online and in-stores nationwide in four flavors including

bacon-free Smoky Bacon Walnuts, dairy-free Garden Ranch Walnuts, Glazed Walnuts, and Glazed Pecans.

“At Diamond of California® we continue to use our walnuts and pecans to create innovative and functional products that make at-home meals effortless and delicious,” said Craig Tokusato, CMO of Diamond of California®. “We all know a little extra flavor and crunch elevates any dish so we hope this new line of ready-to-use Crunchy Nut Toppers inspires home cooks to make good food even better. We recommend using them wherever you might add bacon bits, crispy onions, or croutons.”

Diamond of California® Crunchy Nut Toppers are now available nationwide on shop.diamondnuts.com and in the salad topper section of major retailers like, Food Lion, Winn-Dixie, Lowes Foods, Food City, Big Y, Gelson’s, Save Mart, Lucky, Food Maxx, and coming soon to Amazon. To learn more about Crunchy Nut Toppers and for more information on Diamond of California® visit their website or follow along @DiamondNuts on Instagram and Facebook.



About Diamond of California®

Diamond of California®, the century-old producer of specialty nuts, has worked with walnut

growers since 1912, making the company one of the earliest pioneers of the farm-to-table

movement. The company packages fresh walnuts, almonds, pecans and other culinary nuts in

whole, sliced, diced, and chopped forms. Their most recent innovations, Ready-to-Use Nut Pie

Crusts and Ready-to-Eat Snack Walnuts & Pecans, can be found in the baking and snack aisles

respectively. Headquartered in Stockton, California, Diamond of California® is located in the

state’s heartland, where most of its orchards lie. Diamond of California® believes that nuts make

good food even better. That’s why they’ve offered fresh, high quality and great tasting nuts that

are truly made for homemade, for over 100 years.