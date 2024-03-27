SiCar Farms Announces Zero-Waste Equals Sustainability

SiCar Farms announces that their zero-waste standards ensure maximizing crop excellence, while minimizing the impact on the environment. SiCar Farms a grower, packer/distributor based in McAllen, Texas is known for being the industry’s leading agricultural company that has sustainable agricultural practices, materials management, agricultural initiatives, and efficiencies programs that are focused on food safety, and social responsibility, and zero-waste.

Luis Gudino, CEO at SiCar Farms states, “Reducing our ecological footprint is aimed at supporting soil fertility, biological activity, and plant growth. We base our initiatives on the zero-waste philosophy. It is important to SiCar Farms to implement sustainable alternatives that benefit our environment, the economy, and its people.”

SiCar Farms announces their commitment to being a completely sustainable company to industry and the environment. Through research, creation of products, and proactive initiatives they are guaranteeing agricultural integrity throughout the planting, growing, and harvesting seasons.

Gudino, adds, “Sustainable food has been a rising requirement among U.S. consumers. We have a determined commitment to the environment, sustainability, and processes of developing and implementing initiatives to minimize ecological impact.”

SiCar Farms’ team will be exhibiting their fresh products at Viva Fresh, April 11-13, 2024, in Houston, Texas and are ready to discuss in detail their pattern for zero waste. Come by and visit SiCar Farms at Booth #814.

For more information about SiCar Farms, please visit their website: www.sicarfarms.com