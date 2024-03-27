Cargill, United Among Sugar Companies Sued for Alleged Price-Fixing Conspiracy

Edina-based United Sugar and Minnetonka-based Cargill are among the defendants in federal antitrust lawsuits.

The nation’s largest sugar producers stand accused of violating antitrust law and conspiring to fix prices, according to lawsuits filed in federal court in Minnesota this week.

The class-action lawsuits target Edina-based United Sugar Producers and Refiners Cooperative, which includes American Crystal Sugar; Minn-Dak Farmers Cooperative; and Wyoming Sugar.

The lawsuits — brought by Great Harvest Bread in Duluth, Morelos Bakery in St. Paul and a Connecticut restaurant group — also named Cargill, Domino Sugar and Michigan Sugar among the defendants.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: StarTribune